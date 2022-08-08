ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Harbors, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTIP

Northern Gardening: Hostas

This month on Northern Gardening hosts Sarah Waddle and Joan Farnam are joined by special guests to talk all about hostas. From varieties that grow well in Cook County to common pests of hostas and how to manage them, and more!. Northern Gardening airs the second Thursday of the month...
COOK COUNTY, MN
UPMATTERS

Dog swims to land after boat takes on water on Lake Superior

(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Harbors, MN
Cars
City
Grand Marais, MN
County
Cook County, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Two Harbors, MN
Two Harbors, MN
Society
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Best Bread holds a Pop-Up at New Location

DULUTH, Minn. — People got a taste of “Duluth’s Best Bread” for the first time at its new location today. The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth, and has been in the process of adding a second shop downtown. In just a few short weeks, the...
DULUTH, MN
WTIP

Bountiful berry season will play a factor in upcoming 2022 bear hunting season

Berry season is in full swing in Cook County as residents and visitors take to the woods for some berry-picking fun. While individuals scour the backcountry in search of a sizeable blueberry to enter into the Gunflint Trail’s Biggest Blueberry Contest, there is another species on the search for a bountiful harvest of blueberries: bears.
COOK COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Sail#Ships#Vehicles#Spanish
kdal610.com

Boat Hits Superior Entry Break Wall

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Five people aboard a 35 foot boat are safe after it collided with the break wall at the Superior entry Tuesday night. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded at 10:50 p-m to find the boat taking on water and beached on the rocks of the Minnesota side of the harbor entry from Lake Superior.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Telegram

Douglas County Past: Lightning strike kills cow; Superior couple arrested for counterfieting

Final plans have been made for the Fun Day Saturday in Kelly Park, located at North Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, sponsored by the North End Neighborhood Organization. A German band will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. with Eddie Williams presenting music from 6 to 8 p.m. for a street dance, which will be held on Baxter Avenue. A flea market will be featured all day with free space available. Persons wishing to participate in the flea market must bring their own tables.
SUPERIOR, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior

LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior. According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
B105

New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth

Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Brother, Sister, Childhood Friend Of ‘Born Too Late’ Perform Live

DULUTH, Minn. — Band members from Born Too Late, made up of a brother, sister and their childhood friend, stopped by the morning show Friday to talk about their success and unique style of music. Check out the interview in the video above, and see the videos below for two live performances.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Getting help from state leaders to combat crime in Duluth

The U.S. Attorney for the state of Minnesota was in Duluth today. The trip focused on an issue many Minnesotans have been talking about all summer. A trip to Duluth was on the schedule for the U.S. Attorney of Minnesota as he addressed recent violence here and around the state.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
TWO HARBORS, MN
WTIP

DNR researchers dive to bottom of Lake Superior near Grand Marais in search of ‘rock snot’

The bottom of Lake Superior is a world most humans never get to explore. It makes sense, with Lake Superior being hundreds of feet deep within eyesight of the shoreline near Grand Marais. Factor in, too, the cold water Lake Superior is famous for along the Minnesota coastline. That being the case, a team of researchers with Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are hoping to better understand what’s growing on and using the rocks at the bottom of Lake Superior.
GRAND MARAIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy