NEW YORK -- An apartment building was gutted by a fire Friday in Brooklyn. Heavy smoke and flames poured from the building on Montrose Avenue in East Williamsburg as FDNY crews arrived at around 7:15 a.m. Investigators said the fire was on the second floor, extended to the third floor and spread to a building next door. It was under control by 9 a.m. and all tenants were able to escape, fire officials said. "At least everybody got out, you know. Material things, you can always find a way to get it back. But I'm glad everybody is safe," said Mike Madera, a tenant. "I live on the first floor. We woke up to glass breaking, and, oh man, it's a fog right now. But a fireman in our house was telling us we had to get out," another tenant said. Three firefighters and another person were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO