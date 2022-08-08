Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
4 officers hurt when NYPD patrol cars collide while responding to shooting call
The four officers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
NY1
Queens man arrested, charged in connection to tire slashing spree
The man who police say slashed dozens of tires on 27 separate vehicles in Queens this week has been arrested and charged with numerous counts of criminal mischief, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday morning. Dee Lazersmith, 42, of Bayside Queens, has been charged with one count of criminal...
Horrifying moment SUV revs up and plows into mom and toddler daughter, 2, throwing her from the stroller as they cross the road before driver flees cops
Police in New York City are hunting for a man who was caught on video speeding away from a traffic stop in Queens after hitting a mother pushing her daughter in a stroller and running over a 35-year-old man. The incident began when police pulled over the black SUV in...
Body of man, 75, found decomposing in Brooklyn apartment, surrounded by possible chemicals
The man was found sitting on a chair. He is believed to have been dead for at least a week, and his body was beginning to decompose.
Bus driver pepper-sprayed by woman in Manhattan: NYPD
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD is searching for a woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed a bus driver in Manhattan. The incident happened in front of 2967 Eighth Ave. back on July 5, according to the NYPD. The woman came up to the bus driver’s side window and started banging on the glass. She then allegedly […]
Bronx subway worker brutally attacked while helping two straphangers who were getting harassed
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone - he was working on what was supposed to be his day off on Thursday at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
Brooklyn apartment building gutted by fire, 4 people hospitalized
NEW YORK -- An apartment building was gutted by a fire Friday in Brooklyn. Heavy smoke and flames poured from the building on Montrose Avenue in East Williamsburg as FDNY crews arrived at around 7:15 a.m. Investigators said the fire was on the second floor, extended to the third floor and spread to a building next door. It was under control by 9 a.m. and all tenants were able to escape, fire officials said. "At least everybody got out, you know. Material things, you can always find a way to get it back. But I'm glad everybody is safe," said Mike Madera, a tenant. "I live on the first floor. We woke up to glass breaking, and, oh man, it's a fog right now. But a fireman in our house was telling us we had to get out," another tenant said. Three firefighters and another person were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
NYC subway worker suffers broken bones in assault, union says
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) – A subway worker needed surgery after he suffered broken bones in an assault while at work in the Bronx, union officials said. Subway cleaner Anthony Nelson was attacked outside the Pelham Bay Park station Thursday morning, according to Transport Workers Union Local 100. Nelson was working in the station […]
Man found dead inside Bed-Stuy trash compactor, police say
A man was found dead inside a trash compactor in Bed-Stuy this morning, according to the NYPD.
$5,000 reward offered after oystercatcher egg destroyed in Queens
A $5,000 reward is being offered as police investigate the destruction of federally-protected bird eggs and nests in Queens.
NBC New York
$2 Million in Counterfeit Goods Seized From Canal Street Sellers in NYPD Bust
As much as $2 million in counterfeit goods are now off the streets in lower Manhattan in a massive NYPD sting operation. The department's Patrol Services Bureau seized fake bags, sneakers, watches and sunglasses in Operation "Bag Guys" on Canal Street Friday. The street is well-known for people trying to sell knock-off designer items to those unknowing — or knowing but not caring as long as it looks real and the price is right.
Police: Shots fired on Northgate Drive in Uniondale
One witness tells News 12 the bullets struck a house and a vehicle, but police have not confirmed that information.
NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large
A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
NBC New York
Smoke Fills Manhattan Subway Station After Possible Debris Strike on Tracks
Subway riders in Manhattan got a lunchtime scare at one of the borough's busier stations Friday afternoon, with smoke seen pouring from the tunnel at Lexington Avenue after the train hit some object on the tracks, according to the MTA. It wasn't clear what the northbound 6 train hit as...
Motorcyclist, 36, killed in collision outside Brooklyn shopping center
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a motorcycle driver was killed during a collision outside a Brooklyn shopping center on Monday night.
89-year-old robbed of $1K after withdrawing it from Brooklyn bank: NYPD
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An 89-year-old man in Brooklyn had $1,000 snatched from his pocket by thieves shortly after withdrawing it from a bank, police said. The robbery happened in the 1300 block of Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant back on July 20 around 1:55 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 89-year-old victim had withdrawn $1,000 […]
bkreader.com
Man found dead inside garbage compactor in Brooklyn
A man was found dead early Friday morning inside a garbage compactor in Brooklyn. The FDNY responded shortly after 4 a.m. to a building on Gates Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.There’s no word on how […] Click...
Second Precinct Expanding Use of Mobile License Plate Scanners
Police use of license plate readers will expand in the Second Precinct, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Thursday. State Assemblyman Steve Stern, D-Dix Hills, obtained a $250,000 grant that will increase mobile readers, which are installed in police cars. His office said that the grant will increase the number of readers used in the precinct from four to 19, and that 19 of the 21 sector cars in the Second Precinct will have them.The devices, which are high-speed camera systems that scan license plates, help officers track and respond to crimes, issuing alerts if a passing car matches the plate of a vehicle of interest to investigators.
fox40jackson.com
Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies
Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside.
