New Brunswick, NJ

saturdaytradition.com

10 most critical questions Rutgers must answer in 2022

Other installments of Saturday Tradition’s critical questions series in the B1G East: Buckeyes, Wolverines, Spartans, Nittany Lions, Hoosiers. In the West: Badgers, Hawkeyes, Boilermakers, Fighting Illni, Wildcats, Cornhuskers. Still to come: Maryland, Minnesota. * * * * *. Rutgers enters the fall looking to improve on last year’s 5-7...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Maryland lands commitment from massive DL for class of 2023

Maryland landed a commitment for its 2023 recruiting class Thursday, picking up a big defensive lineman out of Pennsylvania. The player is Lavon Johnson, a 6-foot-3 and 320 lbs. defensive lineman out of Cheshire Academy in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He revealed his commitment over other offers from Baylor, Buffalo, Indiana, Michigan and Virginia Tech, among others.
ALLENTOWN, PA

