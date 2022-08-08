Maryland landed a commitment for its 2023 recruiting class Thursday, picking up a big defensive lineman out of Pennsylvania. The player is Lavon Johnson, a 6-foot-3 and 320 lbs. defensive lineman out of Cheshire Academy in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He revealed his commitment over other offers from Baylor, Buffalo, Indiana, Michigan and Virginia Tech, among others.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO