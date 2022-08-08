Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Attention Cat Lovers: The Cutest Event is Coming to Zeiterion Theatre 9/18
Let’s be real, if you are a cat lover (like me), then your social media feed is most likely comprised of cute kittens acting strangely, being silly, or simply just being cats, and each video is more entertaining than the next. What if I told you there is a...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet News and Happenings
The Friends of the Acushnet Public Library are having a special raffle fundraiser during the month of August, in conjunction with the library’s summer concert series (listing follows). The Friends are raffling chances for five great prizes. Through generous donations from local businesses, prizes include a $50 gift card...
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park No Longer For Sale
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park announced that it is officially off the market and that two new operators are coming aboard to keep the train-themed park chugging along into the future. “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale,” the park’s official Facebook page posted Wednesday morning.
Free Fun Friday: Family Four Pack to Water Wizz
It's been a hot summer. Really hot. As nice as fans and air-conditioning are, there's only so much sitting inside the house we can tolerate before boredom strikes. Water Wizz, southern New England's largest water park. This Wareham destination has been cooling off and entertaining families for decades and it's still the place to go.
Why Buttonwood Park Zoo is Planting Milkweed Everywhere
The next time you are walking around Buttonwood Park Zoo with the kids, make it a point to notice how much milkweed has been planted on the property. It's for a very specific purpose. According to Josh Thompson, the planting of the milkweed is to help sustain the endangered monarch...
That Time Tea Leoni Got a Plaque at New Bedford Cable Access
Back in 2003, Tea Leoni had just finished filming a movie with Adam Sandler called Spanglish. While the film was in production, Tea was summering in the Nonquitt section of Dartmouth, and she was informed that the movie's producers were in need of a recut of one of her lines.
‘Committed to long-term success’: Beloved Massachusetts theme park no longer for sale
CARVER, Mass. — A beloved Massachusetts theme park is no longer for sale and aiming to reopen ahead of this upcoming holiday season after acquiring new operators. In a Facebook post, Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver wrote, “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale. The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities.”
New Bedford Kids to Hoop in Vineyard Tournament, Learn About Opioid Addiction
Tyhon Pina and Marques Houtman are known as outstanding athletes in the New Bedford area. With the assistance of Michael Daniel, Athletic Director for the Martha's Vineyard Boys and Girls Club, the trio are resurrecting the former "Boat to the Basket Youth Basketball Showcase." It's a one-day basketball tournament with...
New Bedford’s Paul Santos Making Late-Night Debut on ABC6
On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11:30 p.m., "Paul Santos Live," seen locally on cable television, will make its debut on ABC6 in Providence. "It's an idea I've been working towards for some time now, and I'm excited to launch the show in a much larger TV market," said seasoned host Paul Santos, an established lawyer on the SouthCoast when he's not interviewing someone interesting.
Westport’s Nickname for Summer Residents Has Curious Origins
Welcome to Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, contractors and other blue-collar types. Route 6 up north is considered the "city" part of town. Meanwhile, anyone living south off of Horseneck Road or Narrow Avenue resides in the sticks. Westport is a simple...
country1025.com
Locals Angry Influencers Are Flocking To Nantucket To Be “Coastal Grannies”
Tik Tok is rearing it’s trending head again to the dismay of the residents of Nantucket. Kailey Davis (who describes herself as the “Millennial Martha Stewart”) is a 29 year-old influencer who is at the head of the “coastal granny” trend that is heating up on Tik Tok and beyond. The trend encourages people in their late teens and twenties to skip the wild nightlife associated with their age bracket and instead retreat to vacation in quiet, quaint, beach towns (Nantucket being the hub) – perfect for some good photo and video content. But while businesses and Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce are enjoying the influx of younger tourists visiting, the local residents of Nantucket ain’t havin’ the influx of selfie sticks.
Portsmouth Haunted Restaurant Visit Leads to Trip to Forgotten Cemetery
Nothing goes with the paranormal like pizza, but a trip to this haunted Portsmouth, Rhode Island restaurant has me more hungry for the renovation of a long-forgotten burial ground. We previously told you about the history and the hauntings of the Valley Inn, which was also featured last year on...
These Two SouthCoast Restaurants Made the ‘100 Best Outdoor Dining’ Across the Country List
Across America, over a billion people are connected to their favorite restaurants via online service OpenTable, which allows for easy reservations. The company recently released a list of the top 100 restaurants nationwide with the best outdoor dining experience. Two SouthCoast favorites made the cut: The Black Whale in New...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Fall River Dog Surrendered to Shelter Looking to Make New Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
This Wednesday has gone to the dogs. Fun 107’s Wet Nose Wednesday is all about uniting loving animals with the perfect home. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast that are patiently waiting to go home for good. With the help of local shelters, Fun 107 shares the story of these loving animals, giving the spotlight to one lucky pet each week.
Mattapoisett Couple Could Have Danced and Danced All Night
If you think ballroom dancing has gone the way of the horse and buggy, you'd better hang on. Look at the phenomenal success ABC has had with Dancing with the Stars, now in its 10th season. It continues to grow in popularity, and on occasion posts higher ratings than American Idol.
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
Native Americans Have Had Enough of This Pilgrim History Museum
Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a museum that they say has been erasing tribes’ place in history, while investing in the portrayal of Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth Colony.Members of the Wampanoag tribe say they were once more deeply involved in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, but now their participation has dwindled.“I would say most of the people in my tribe worked there at one point or another, but they treated us so bad that nobody wanted to work there anymore,” Anita Peters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and former museum employee, told The...
fallriverreporter.com
New operators of Edaville Family Theme Park states “you’ll be rewarded with the experience you have come to know and love over the last 75 years”
New operators at a southeastern Massachusetts theme park plans to bring more smiles and enjoyment in the coming months. An announcement on the new owners of Edaville was made this morning on social media. “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale. The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner...
New Dartmouth High School Principal is a Former Student
Picture Ryan Shea, wearing his green cap and gown, walking in the processional to graduate from Dartmouth High school, his whole life ahead of him. Imagine pulling Shea aside at that moment to tell him that someday he'd be the principal of the school, then on Slocum Road. "I wouldn't...
