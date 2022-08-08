Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Suspect flees after random NW Portland attack leaves man injured
A man is recovering from injuries after he said he was randomly attacked by a stranger around 1 p.m. Thursday in northeast Portland.
Suspect arrested after man found seriously injured in Vancouver field
A man was arrested Thursday after police reportedly found another man seriously injured in a Vancouver field, Vancouver Police Department said.
Non-fatal shooting near MAX station on E Burnside, no suspect found
Portland Police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon near the MAX light rail station on East Burnside St and Southeast 122nd Avenue.
kptv.com
MAX train passenger with knife arrested after becoming verbally aggressive: Police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A MAX train passenger was cited for disorderly conduct on Thursday after police say they became verbally aggressive on the train. Christina Kempster, Communications Coordinator for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 in a statement that a knife was seen on the passenger but it was not used in a threatening way.
Trauma upon trauma confronts family of Portland man fatally shot by police
Doug Stanton stopped by the funeral home last Sunday to drop off personal mementos to place in the casket of his eldest son, Aaron, who had been shot and killed by Portland police 11 days earlier. Then he swung by his son’s nearby green clapboard house to check on the...
WashCo DA talks catalytic convertor theft ring bust, ‘quality of life’ crime
After 14 people were indicted this week for their alleged involvement in a “theft ring” involving thousands of catalytic convertors, Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton talked to KOIN 6 News about the importance of prosecuting these crimes.
kptv.com
Man pleads for end to violence after he says cousin was killed in SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One man is dead after a shooting in southeast Portland Wednesday night. A relative of the man is now pleading with the community to come together to end gun violence. Just before 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush...
kptv.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is responding to a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Officers first arrived in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived and found one person dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
kptv.com
Neighbors react after raid uncovers catalytic converter trafficking ring in Lake Oswego
Clackamas County elections clerk questioned again after voters get wrong pamphlets. The elections clerk in Clackamas County is in the hot seat following another ballot blunder. Man pleads for end to violence after he says cousin was killed in SE Portland shooting. One man is dead after a shooting in...
KXL
Suspect Still Wanted In Shooting Death Outside Hillsboro Bar
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The person who shot and killed a man outside a bar just over one year ago is still on the loose. 40-year-old Mauricio Ponce-Gonzales was standing outside the 1823 Mystery Bar on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway early on the morning of August 2nd, 2021 when he was gunned down.
Gresham police to address spike in gun violence with enhanced patrols, visibility
GRESHAM, Ore. — A security camera mounted inside a business in downtown Gresham captured the moments when a man and woman ducked for cover as gunshots rang out Friday night. "It's so scary," Shelly Gray said. Gray is the owner of Equinox Tattoo Collective and Gallery on North Main...
1 dead after shooting in SE Portland apartment complex parking lot
One person was killed Wednesday night in a Southeast Portland shooting, police said. Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just after 9 p.m., according to the police bureau.
Portland is on pace for another record year of killings: What continues to drive the surge
Over 12 hours on the last Friday in July, a pall of sorrow shrouded a Portland courtroom, a church funeral and an Old Town street, reflecting a city firmly in the grip of gun violence. In the morning, a judge ordered a teenage couple held without bail on attempted murder...
'Without the camera, we would've never known': Thief steals from woman's NE Portland apartment while she sleeps
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman in Northeast Portland said an intruder walked into her home, stayed for 20 minutes and stole several valuables last weekend — all while she slept in her bedroom. Misha Pierce told KGW she only found out about the intruder by watching back the...
Wanted man arrested after shots fired into Portland tent
A wanted man was arrested on Monday after reportedly shooting into a tent in Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Fatal crash in Ridgefield leaves one dead, another injured
One man died in a fatal crash in Ridgefield according to Washington State Patrol.
Man arrested in killing of woman in Washington County, dumping her body in garbage
A 31-year-old man could face murder and other charges after a Hillsboro woman’s body was found at a landfill, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday. Sheriff’s detectives said that during an investigation into the disappearance of Kaylee Birdzell they received information that Fabian Albert Hernandez had murdered Birdzell, 27, and put her body in the garbage at an apartment complex. They later found Birdzell’s remains at a landfill in Benton County.
kptv.com
Woman attacked with rock ‘size of basketball’ in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
KGW
Employee at North Portland children's clinic attacked
The manager of a Legacy Emanuel chidren's clinic was attacked and robbed outside the hospital. Now, Legacy is installing bulletproof glass and fences.
Major organized crime ring trafficking in $22 million worth of stolen catalytic converters busted in Oregon, police say
A months-long investigation by the Beaverton Police Department may have completely dismantled a local organized crime ring responsible for a large portion of catalytic converter thefts up and down the West Coast, police said Thursday. Two alleged ringleaders and at least 12 of their suspected accomplices were indicted July 29...
