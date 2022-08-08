PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO