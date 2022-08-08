ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

MAX train passenger with knife arrested after becoming verbally aggressive: Police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A MAX train passenger was cited for disorderly conduct on Thursday after police say they became verbally aggressive on the train. Christina Kempster, Communications Coordinator for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 in a statement that a knife was seen on the passenger but it was not used in a threatening way.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police investigating deadly shooting in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is responding to a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. Officers first arrived in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just before 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived and found one person dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
KXL

Suspect Still Wanted In Shooting Death Outside Hillsboro Bar

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The person who shot and killed a man outside a bar just over one year ago is still on the loose. 40-year-old Mauricio Ponce-Gonzales was standing outside the 1823 Mystery Bar on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway early on the morning of August 2nd, 2021 when he was gunned down.
The Oregonian

Man arrested in killing of woman in Washington County, dumping her body in garbage

A 31-year-old man could face murder and other charges after a Hillsboro woman’s body was found at a landfill, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday. Sheriff’s detectives said that during an investigation into the disappearance of Kaylee Birdzell they received information that Fabian Albert Hernandez had murdered Birdzell, 27, and put her body in the garbage at an apartment complex. They later found Birdzell’s remains at a landfill in Benton County.
kptv.com

Woman attacked with rock ‘size of basketball’ in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man has been charged with assault after hitting a woman in the head with a rock the “size of a basketball” in northeast Portland on Tuesday. Dwayne Simpson, 40, is accused of attacking the woman near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street. The woman told police she observed Simpson walking back and forth before turning her back and feeling a sharp impact on her head. She then fell to the ground, hitting her head on a concrete barrier.
