Notices informing student-loan borrowers of debt relief have contained 'grammatical errors and incomplete sentences' and looked like a scam, a government watchdog report finds
When a school closes down, student-loan borrowers are entitled to relief. But a GAO report found issues with informing students of debt discharges.
Student-loan borrowers who fall behind on payments 'provide the most compelling evidence' the system needs 'fundamental change,' a top education official says
"Defaulting on a student loan should not be a lifelong sentence of financial struggle and despair," Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal said.
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out
Neighbors in Massachusetts joined forces and finances to buy a home for nearly $3 million and keep investors out, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Deutsche Bank’s Former Co-CEO Anshu Jain Dead at 59
Anshu Jain, the former co-CEO at Deutsche Bank from 2012-2015 died last night aged 59 after a long battle with cancer, his family has announced in a statement Saturday. Jain stepped down before his contract expired at Deutsche Bank after a string of regulatory issues but most recently served as the president of Cantor Fitzgerald. “He believed in hard work, meritocracy, operating outside of expectations or conventional boundaries, placing family first, standing by one’s roots (having turned away many attempts to Westernize him in an industry that was often homogenous), in speaking ‘at the margin’ rather than delivering plain facts, in wit and wordplay, in being nonmaterialistic, and in the importance of having broad-bandwidth and being a ‘scholar-athlete,’” his family said in a statement. “We are grateful to the many people who cared for Anshu throughout his life. For us, his legacy is tenacity, honour, and love.”Read it at Reuters
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
A debt expert who paid off $77,000 says refusing to cut 4 expenses made it possible
Debt expert Nika Booth started her journey in 2018, following Dave Ramsey's advice to cut back on all discretionary spending. Soon, she realized depriving herself of fun spending was sabotaging her debt payoff efforts. She regrets making four budget cuts early on, including eating out and gifts. Before the pandemic,...
Elon Musk said his taxes are audited every year 'by default' — after posting a debunked Republican claim that the IRS is hiring 87,000 new agents
Elon Musk said on Twitter he has his taxes audited every year "by default." He'd earlier posted a meme featuring a debunked Republican claim that the IRS is hiring 87,000 new agents. The meme appears to link the debunked IRS claim with the American War of Independence. Elon Musk said...
Business Insider
The 'gold standard' US market needs to maintain rule of law even if that means major Chinese firms delist, former NYSE president says
That comes as five Chinese companies including PetroChina said they plan to exit the NYSE.The US and China are in a dispute over accounting rules but Farley said such rules are key to the US market's credibility. An unsettled dispute between the US and China over corporate auditing may lead...
