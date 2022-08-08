ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge woman killed in crash

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago

Police have identified the woman killed in a solo vehicle crash off Pellissippi Parkway as Jessica Graham, 33, of Oak Ridge.

Graham was pulled from her car after crashing into a tree last Wednesday morning but later died at the hospital, police said.

Knoxville police officers responded to the single-car crash on Pellissippi Parkway near Interstate 40 at around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, a department spokesperson said in a press release.

Graham was driving south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the ramp to I-40 east when her car went off the right side of the road and hit a tree. She was pulled from the car by a witness before it caught on fire, the release stated.

Graham was transported to Parkwest Medical Center before being transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, the release stated. There were no other occupants in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Cars
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
State
Tennessee State
Oak Ridge, TN
Cars
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Cars
Oak Ridge, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Oak Ridge, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WATE

Knoxville teen found after leaving home, taking car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teen, who was reported to have run away from home, was found in Williamsburg, Ky., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Gavin Jones, 14, was reported to have left home early morning Monday, Aug. 8. Jones was also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Smoky Mountain News

Missing person found dead in park

The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
CHEROKEE, NC
bbbtv12.com

Incident at Anderson County Jail Sends 4 to the Hospital

According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Tyler Mayes, an incident at the Anderson County Jail this morning sent two jailers, a patrol deputy, and an inmate all to Methodist Medical Center for further evaluation. The deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl. No word on whether the three deputies and inmate suffered any ill effects from the possible exposure. The patrol vehicle was cleaned out to make sure there was no residual fentanyl left over. All four were transported to MMC. Everyone has been treated and released from the hospital.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
newstalk987.com

A School Bus Catches on Fire on I-40 in West Knoxville

No children were on board a school bus that caught fire on Interstate 40 as authorities continue their investigation into why the bus caught fire. WVLT reporting the Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Rural Metro and Loudon County crews all responded to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash

Edward Houser, 15, was last seen on August 6. Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 50 years in Claiborne Co. murder case. An autopsy revealed that the Claiborne County man was shot before he died, officials said. State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee. Updated: 12 hours...
bbbtv12.com

Weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally Canceled

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 11, 2022) – The City of Oak Ridge learned this afternoon the company organizing the weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally has decided to cancel all future events. Though the first two weeks went well with a lot of interest and turnout, the vendor felt the City’s fire safety requirements were excessive.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Knoxville Cold Case: Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen unsolved murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Muhammad “Bazzy” Allen, 41, was shot and killed outside of an East Knoxville residence on May 17, 2021. Allen was one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. Knoxville Police responded to a shooting at 2710 Louise Ave., where they found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy