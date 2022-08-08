ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers fire general manager Al Avila after 7 seasons

The Detroit Tigers have fired general manager Al Avila. The team announced the decision Wednesday. Before the 2022 season, Avila proclaimed the prolonged rebuild had ended and set his sights on snapping the franchise's seven-year postseason drought. But through 111 games, the Tigers own a 43-68 record, have the worst offense in baseball and are the worst team...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday

The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday. Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year. On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Shane Bieber beats superb Tyler Alexander in Detroit Tigers' 5-2 loss to Cleveland

Detroit Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander has made seven starts this season but only three since his late-July switch from the bullpen to the rotation. In his latest outing, he pitched into the seventh inning for the first time this season. The Cleveland Guardians, though, scored once in the fifth and sixth innings, and without any support from the Tigers' offense, Alexander couldn't win his matchup with right-hander Shane Bieber in Tuesday's three-game series opener at Comerica Park. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Tigers GM Al Avila fired after 7 years, no playoffs

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers’ disappointing season cost Al Avila his job. Avila was fired as Detroit’s general manager on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure without a playoff appearance. “I wish the results would have been better this season,” Avila said in a statement released by...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Tigers fire longtime GM Al Avila amid disappointing season

The Detroit Tigers have made a significant change at the top of their organization amid a disappointing season. The Tigers announced Wednesday that they have fired general manager Al Avila after seven years at the helm. Owner Christopher Ilitch said he would lead the search for a new GM, with assistant GM Sam Menzin taking over the role in the interim.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Beau Brieske faces injury setback; Austin Meadows begins rehab assignment

Detroit Tigers right-hander Beau Brieske reached 97 mph with his fastball on Friday in his second rehab start for Triple-A Toledo. The 24-year-old, who hasn't pitched in the majors since July 12 and is on the injured list with right forearm soreness, had a pain-free outing. He felt healthy Saturday, too. The positive reports put him on track to pitch Thursday for the Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.
DETROIT, MI
