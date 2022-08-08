ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

devinenews.com

Devine ISD to hostMeet the Teacher Nights

All campuses in Devine Independent School District will host parents and students to a “Meet the Teacher” night at the following dates and times:. JJ Ciavarra Elementary – Thursday, August 18 – 5:30-7:00 p.m. Devine Intermediate – Thursday, August 18 – 5:30-7:00 p.m. Devine...
WGAU

Uvalde residents confront school board over response to shooting

(UVALDE, Texas) — The frustrations of a community still reeling from a mass shooting were on full display Monday night as a procession of Uvalde residents confronted school district leaders over their response to the massacre that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Trustees of the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Uvalde schools launch optional virtual academy

The Uvalde school district will offer an all-grades virtual academy for families that are not ready to return to a campus when school starts on Sept. 6. Superintendent Hal Harrell discussed the option at a community dialogue session on Monday night. The virtual academy option will be open to all students who are enrolled in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, have reasonable access to a district campus, and have fewer than 10 absences last year.
Texas Observer

Zavala County Joins Call for Special Session on Assault Rifles

Local governments in and near Uvalde are still urging the governor to consider raising the age to purchase AR-style weapons. On Wednesday, the commissioners court of Zavala County—the 11,000-person county immediately south of Uvalde—passed a resolution urging Republican Governor Greg Abbott to call a special legislative session to consider increasing the age of purchase for assault-style rifles from 18 to 21.
KSAT 12

Do not drink water advisory issued for Frio County community

DERBY, Texas – A do not drink water advisory has been issued for the community of Derby in Frio County. Residents who rely on the Derby Water System are affected by the advisory until further notice, according to a Facebook post. Bottled water should be used for:. Drinking and...
