Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advocates for animals at Ann Arbor shelter
ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research breeding facility were visited by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) on Tuesday. Nessel, who has advocated for the protection of animals used in research, was joined by Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) and State Representative Matt Koleszar (D).
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
25 beagles rescued from testing facility arrive in West Michigan
The Humane Society of West Michigan has received 25 new arrivals. 25 of the testing facility rescue beagles have now arrived in Grand Rapids.
wcsx.com
Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns
There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit
DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
fox2detroit.com
4 Southeast Michigan beaches closed over high bacteria levels
(FOX 2) - Heading into the weekend, there are four beach closures and another seven contamination advisories in effect across Michigan. Three of the closures were reported in Southeast Michigan lakes, including two in Oakland County and one in Washtenaw County. Independence Lake near Dexter was first shutdown Thursday for E. coli bacteria levels.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man accused of hosting white nationalist ‘hate camp’ gets probation
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A member of a white supremacist group that hosted a ‘hate camp’ at his property in Michigan will pend five years on probation after pleading no contest to three charges. Tristan Webb, 20, was ordered to serve five years of probation under ‘strict...
Ospreys nesting high up in Michigan cell tower are sign of species’ comeback
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — When Penny LeBlanc first noticed the huge stick nest high atop a cell tower along Bemis Road near U.S. 23 and got a glimpse of one of the birds, she thought maybe it was a bald eagle. “I was like, well, that is a large...
abc12.com
Michigan firefighter killed by falling tree on Oregon blaze
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter who was hit by a falling tree while battling a wildfire near Oakridge, Oregon has died of his injuries, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan, who was with the Craig Interagency Hot Shots from Colorado, died Wednesday of injuries he sustained while working on the Big Swamp fire in the Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said in a statement.
fox2detroit.com
Ongoing search for Zion Foster's body in landfill grows costly
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities and the family of Zion Foster -- are not giving up in the search for the Eastpointe teen's body searching a landfill in Lenox Township since May. "It’s been little to no sleep for our family, there are nightmares, there are moments and bouts...
beckersasc.com
3 anesthesiologists making headlines
Here are three anesthesiologists who've made headlines since July 11:. 1. A Bingham Farms, Mich.-based physician was convicted of running a $35 million pill mill. After a two-month trial, a jury found anesthesiologist David Jankowski, 62, guilty on 30 charges for a pill mill scheme he ran out of a former medical clinic in Dearborn Heights, Mich.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
fox2detroit.com
Michigan hunters required to report killed deer to the DNR this season
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hunters will have 72 hours to report that they killed a deer to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources this season. The need for precise data was a big motivator to make this change, the DNR said. "The decline in response rate to our post-season mail...
Michigan’s fall forecast calls for a real crowd-pleaser
With the cooler mornings we’ve had this week, the question is starting: What is our fall weather looking like? Here’s the latest forecast, and many Michiganders will love the forecast. The official forecast from NOAA is produced once per month. Right now we are going to look at...
Rochester Announces Dates For Big Bright Light Show 2022
One of the biggest and best Christmas light displays in Michigan is located in downtown Rochester. Since 2006 people from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond have enjoyed the Big Bright Light Show. The Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show will be brightening the night sky with Christmas...
Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?
August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
