Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advocates for animals at Ann Arbor shelter

ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research breeding facility were visited by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) on Tuesday. Nessel, who has advocated for the protection of animals used in research, was joined by Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) and State Representative Matt Koleszar (D).
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns

There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit

DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
bridgemi.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
fox2detroit.com

4 Southeast Michigan beaches closed over high bacteria levels

(FOX 2) - Heading into the weekend, there are four beach closures and another seven contamination advisories in effect across Michigan. Three of the closures were reported in Southeast Michigan lakes, including two in Oakland County and one in Washtenaw County. Independence Lake near Dexter was first shutdown Thursday for E. coli bacteria levels.
abc12.com

Michigan firefighter killed by falling tree on Oregon blaze

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter who was hit by a falling tree while battling a wildfire near Oakridge, Oregon has died of his injuries, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan, who was with the Craig Interagency Hot Shots from Colorado, died Wednesday of injuries he sustained while working on the Big Swamp fire in the Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said in a statement.
fox2detroit.com

Ongoing search for Zion Foster's body in landfill grows costly

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities and the family of Zion Foster -- are not giving up in the search for the Eastpointe teen's body searching a landfill in Lenox Township since May. "It’s been little to no sleep for our family, there are nightmares, there are moments and bouts...
beckersasc.com

3 anesthesiologists making headlines

Here are three anesthesiologists who've made headlines since July 11:. 1. A Bingham Farms, Mich.-based physician was convicted of running a $35 million pill mill. After a two-month trial, a jury found anesthesiologist David Jankowski, 62, guilty on 30 charges for a pill mill scheme he ran out of a former medical clinic in Dearborn Heights, Mich.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
1470 WFNT

Rochester Announces Dates For Big Bright Light Show 2022

One of the biggest and best Christmas light displays in Michigan is located in downtown Rochester. Since 2006 people from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond have enjoyed the Big Bright Light Show. The Downtown Rochester Big Bright Light Show will be brightening the night sky with Christmas...
1049 The Edge

Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?

August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
