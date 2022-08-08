Suspect Wanted In Carrollwood TD Bank Armed Robbery

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed a TD Bank in the Carrollwood area.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 9:06 a.m. a man possibly armed with a firearm entered the TD Bank located at 10821 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., jumped the teller window, and demanded money.

He left the location with an undisclosed amount of money and rode away on a motorized mini-bike. No one was physically injured in the robbery.

Detectives are looking for a white male wearing a green shirt, dark-colored pants, black shoes, camouflaged neck gaiter and hat, and sunglasses.

“This was clearly a planned robbery where the criminal used speed and fear to coerce employees at the bank to hand over money, and leave them in a state of shock,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are asking for the public to help us put him behind bars before he victimizes others in the community.”

In the news: Florida Highway Patrol Enters “Best Looking Cruiser” Contest, Vote Today

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect involved is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement