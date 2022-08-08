Read full article on original website
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will join representatives from the Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make a climate announcement in Gastonia Friday. Mitch Landrieu, who is a White House senior advisor to the president and infrastructure coordinator, along with FEMA Administrator Deanne...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are offering opportunities for students to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year. Immunization appointments are available at the following locations by calling 704-336-6500:. Southeast Public Health Department (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte):. Northwest Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte):. Valerie...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several girls in Charlotte became "scientists" for the day as a part of Project Scientist, which offers summer STEM programs and after-school STEM clubs. Project Scientist partnered with school districts, individual schools, non-profits, and library systems to offer the programs. The organization said each program focuses on a theme, like climate change, brain science or materials engineering.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the second quarter of 2022, 19,900 new jobs were created in the Charlotte region, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "The problem remains that we need more talent. So there's still a lot of openings, and it's a good time to be looking for a job," Kelly O'Brien, the chief advocacy and strategy officer for the Alliance, said.
LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain just announced a great way to give back to wildlife in our state. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is asking people to "adopt" animals in its care. There are five levels of donations, with some including free passes to the park. There are multiple...
MONROE, N.C. — Earlier this week, the Union County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the newest member of their team: a K-9 officer who's fresh and ready to patrol. But deputies needed help picking a name for this four-legged recruit; so far, he's just been going by the pseudonym "Puppy Doe".
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting unfolded in the Uptown Charlotte area Thursday evening. Medic said around 6 p.m. they were responding to a scene along Montford Point Street near North Tryon Street. From there, the agency said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described the victim's injuries as life-threatening.
GASTONIA, N.C. — Inflation is making many of us re-examine our spending habits, from food and gas to clothing and other everyday essentials. But even before inflation, bargain hunters were on the lookout for the best deals around. If you're new to the bargain deals game, then Bin 5...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named a new principal at West Charlotte High School. Orlando Robinson, who previously served as principal of Northridge Middle and Reedy Creek Elementary, will step into the role this upcoming school year. “West Charlotte High School is a very special place with a...
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning Attorney Greg McIntyre, from McIntyre Elder Law joined us to talk about a very important decision many seniors find themselves facing at one time or another: whether or not they should transfer their assets into their children's names.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to a reported shooting on Reagan Drive around 2:30 a.m. Medic confirmed that two people were rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man is wanted for questioning regarding an indecent exposure incident that happened at Walgreen's in Indian Land, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reports. The sheriff's office did not release any more information regarding the incident but said anyone with information about this or any...
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina college students have something to celebrate as they get ready to start classes. The state’s Commission on Higher Education announced need-based grants are increasing by 40% this academic year, meaning more money in the pockets of students and parents. This year, the...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines will be cutting hundreds of flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport this fall, WCNC Charlotte confirmed. In total, the airline is cutting about 1,100 flights for the fall of 2022, WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson confirmed Wednesday. A representative for the company said this is being done to size the airline for available resources and to build more buffer into the remaining summer schedule.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive project underway, known as the Cross Charlotte Trail, is connecting the city’s greenways by creating a 30-mile-long pathway through Mecklenburg County. The trail is part of Charlotte’s strategic mobility plan to make areas of Charlotte more accessible. The Queen City's greenways are a...
