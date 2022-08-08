ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Businesses pushed out of Plaza Midwood and NoDa find new life on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising rents and properties changing hands are forcing local businesses out of the buildings. Take a stroll down the main strip of Plaza Midwood and you'll see a lot of character -- no store looks the same. Each spot is full of charm. People told WCNC Charlotte the neighborhood is full of life, flavor and authenticity. On one corner is Soul Gastrolounge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Governor, White House make climate announcement in Gastonia Friday

GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will join representatives from the Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make a climate announcement in Gastonia Friday. Mitch Landrieu, who is a White House senior advisor to the president and infrastructure coordinator, along with FEMA Administrator Deanne...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County offering vaccines ahead of upcoming school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are offering opportunities for students to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year. Immunization appointments are available at the following locations by calling 704-336-6500:. Southeast Public Health Department (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte):. Northwest Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte):. Valerie...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte girls turn into scientists with Project Scientist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several girls in Charlotte became "scientists" for the day as a part of Project Scientist, which offers summer STEM programs and after-school STEM clubs. Project Scientist partnered with school districts, individual schools, non-profits, and library systems to offer the programs. The organization said each program focuses on a theme, like climate change, brain science or materials engineering.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'We need more talent' | Nearly 20k jobs added in the Charlotte area in recent months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the second quarter of 2022, 19,900 new jobs were created in the Charlotte region, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "The problem remains that we need more talent. So there's still a lot of openings, and it's a good time to be looking for a job," Kelly O'Brien, the chief advocacy and strategy officer for the Alliance, said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's how you can 'adopt' an animal at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain just announced a great way to give back to wildlife in our state. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is asking people to "adopt" animals in its care. There are five levels of donations, with some including free passes to the park. There are multiple...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Person shot in Uptown, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting unfolded in the Uptown Charlotte area Thursday evening. Medic said around 6 p.m. they were responding to a scene along Montford Point Street near North Tryon Street. From there, the agency said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described the victim's injuries as life-threatening.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Dangers of directly transferring assets into your children's names

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning Attorney Greg McIntyre, from McIntyre Elder Law joined us to talk about a very important decision many seniors find themselves facing at one time or another: whether or not they should transfer their assets into their children's names.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Medic: 2 injured following shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to a reported shooting on Reagan Drive around 2:30 a.m. Medic confirmed that two people were rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

American Airlines cuts nearly 1,100 flights out of Charlotte Douglas Airport for the fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines will be cutting hundreds of flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport this fall, WCNC Charlotte confirmed. In total, the airline is cutting about 1,100 flights for the fall of 2022, WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson confirmed Wednesday. A representative for the company said this is being done to size the airline for available resources and to build more buffer into the remaining summer schedule.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
