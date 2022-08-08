ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boardwalk in Bossier City is under new ownership. Here's what you need to know

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Northwest Louisiana's largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination has been sold to a different corporation. On Friday, the Louisiana Boardwalk announced it has been sold to Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas.

This group was founded in 1992 and has more than 100 plus shopping centers, warehouse properties and office buildings throughout Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Tennessee.

“This decision was made with the utmost care for the Boardwalk’s future. I am confident that the Louisiana Boardwalk is set up for continued success with the Routh Group," said Todd Routh, owner of Routh Group.

Ashley Warner has been named General Manager of the Boardwalk. Warner has been with the property for 14 years, serving as the Marketing Manager and recently the Assistant General Manager. .“I am very passionate about this property and look forward to future growth and interest along with our new company,” said Warner.

The Boardwalk’s reputation and resiliency is a testament to the team, our community leaders and operation that we have created.”

Improvements are underway at the Boardwalk with improvements being made on the fountain. Visitors can expect this project to be completed in the next two weeks. The Courtyard by Marriott will be adding additional rooms and meeting spaces.

The Boardwalk wthe first lifestyle center to open in the state of Louisiana offering outlet shopping, an entertainment district and riverfront dinning.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: The Boardwalk in Bossier City is under new ownership. Here's what you need to know

