Diamond Hogs picked for 2023 College Baseball Showdown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball team is returning to the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in 2023.

According to a press release, Arkansas, along with fellow SEC members Vanderbilt and Missouri and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, will open next season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The three-day tournament at the home of the Texas Rangers is set for February 17-19, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be included in the field for the 2023 State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field,” Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn said. “It’s a great season-opening event at an incredible venue right down the road from Fayetteville. We loved our experience there to begin the 2021 season, and our fans did too.”

The Hogs played in the inaugural College Baseball Showdown in 2021 and defeated Texas Tech, Texas and TCU in one of the highest attended college baseball tournaments that year. 17,587 fans were in attendance for Arkansas’ 4-0 shutout win over Texas, which was tied for the largest crowd at a college baseball game during the 2021 regular season.

Five of the six teams in the 2023 tournament field, including Arkansas, advanced to the postseason in 2022. Arkansas is one of two teams in the field, along with Texas, to advance to the College World Series last season.

All games of the 2023 College Baseball Showdown will be streamed live on FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the tournament. Tickets will go on sale later this year with full details to be announced. For more information, please click here .

