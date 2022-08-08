ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Diamond Hogs picked for 2023 College Baseball Showdown

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vi6sB_0h9MmkWy00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball team is returning to the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in 2023.

According to a press release, Arkansas, along with fellow SEC members Vanderbilt and Missouri and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, will open next season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The three-day tournament at the home of the Texas Rangers is set for February 17-19, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be included in the field for the 2023 State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field,” Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn said. “It’s a great season-opening event at an incredible venue right down the road from Fayetteville. We loved our experience there to begin the 2021 season, and our fans did too.”

Ticket information for Arkansas-Oklahoma men’s basketball game

The Hogs played in the inaugural College Baseball Showdown in 2021 and defeated Texas Tech, Texas and TCU in one of the highest attended college baseball tournaments that year. 17,587 fans were in attendance for Arkansas’ 4-0 shutout win over Texas, which was tied for the largest crowd at a college baseball game during the 2021 regular season.

Five of the six teams in the 2023 tournament field, including Arkansas, advanced to the postseason in 2022. Arkansas is one of two teams in the field, along with Texas, to advance to the College World Series last season.

All games of the 2023 College Baseball Showdown will be streamed live on FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for the tournament. Tickets will go on sale later this year with full details to be announced. For more information, please click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

WATCH: Linebackers coach Michael Scherer, Chris Pooh Paul, & Drew Sanders ﻿ ﻿

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Linebackers coach Michael Scherer, Chris Pooh Paul, and Drew Sanders sit down for a press conference after the seventh day of fall camp. Scherer goes over potential starters and linebacker rotations this year compared to last. He also talks about how practices have been going so far, and how he’ll be […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Fayetteville, TX
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Arlington, TX
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Diamond Hogs#Razorbacks#Sec#Tcu#Globe Life Field#The Texas Rangers#The College World Series
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Springdale Chamber holds Teacher Appreciation event to kickoff school year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than two thousand Springdale teachers will be stepping into the new school year on Monday, August 15. Arkansas’ longest running teacher appreciation event kicked off with the Springdale Chamber of Commerce bringing in more than 90 vendors to the Har-Ber High School gymnasium. Teachers walked through the gym getting goody bags […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy