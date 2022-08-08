Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins
The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
Why the Dallas Cowboys make the most sense for Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys are frequently linked to the biggest names in football, whether they’re actually available or not. In this
Yardbarker
Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson reportedly dominating at training camp
Two-time Pro-Bowler Justin Jefferson is reportedly making a mockery of defensive backs at Minnesota Vikings training camp as the team looks to expand on his brilliance in the first season for new head coach Kevin O’Connell. Simply put, Jefferson is a really good wide receiver. Despite not having a...
Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson Gets The Team Fired Up With Performance Of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean”
It gets the people GOING. One of the best NFL rookie traditions is making each of them get up in front of their teammates and do some typically embarrassing performance of a song, or tell jokes, or do some impressions. I mean who can forget Tim Johnson’s iconic impersonation of Shannon Sharpe from 2001? Give the man his restitution! Sometimes a non-rookie steals the show at these meetings, like last year when we saw Jordan Mailata, the Philadelphia Eagles OT, […] The post Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson Gets The Team Fired Up With Performance Of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Will the Vikings' offensive line actually be better in 2022?
There was optimism entering training camp, but questions along the line remain.
Vikings rookie Lewis Cine missing from training camp night practice
Lewis Cine took some first-team reps during Saturday's camp practice.
At night practice, Vikings fans got a glimpse of a work in progress
The only fireworks from the Vikings during the night practice came after it was over but there's plenty of time before the season begins.
Yardbarker
Post-Vikings, Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman Are... Working Together Again?
In the months after the Vikings' Mike Zimmer/Rick Spielman era came to an end, there were plenty of rumblings about how the two leaders had a strained relationship, to the point where they allegedly didn't speak for much of last season. Given that context, it's a little surprising to see...
Cowboys at Broncos: Injury Status for Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs & Jayron Kearse
You might be ready for some (preseason) football ... but Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse might not be.
Yardbarker
Is James Cook Buffalo’s back of the future?
The Bills drafted James Cook with the 63rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has already impressed at training camp, according to Bleacher Report. Cook is an explosive back with speed to burn out of Georgia and is also the younger brother of Vikings’ star RB Dalvin Cook. This is what NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein had to say on Cook’s game prior to the draft:
AthlonSports.com
Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Releases Statement To Address Jakeem Grant's Serious Injury
This Tuesday morning, Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the field during practice. He's reportedly suffered a serious injury that may keep him out the entire 2022 season. Just moments ago, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski released a statement to address Grant's injury and the...
Jim Bob Cooter debuts as passing game coordinator in 2022
Former Tennessee quarterback Jim Bob Cooter made his debut as Jacksonville passing game coordinator during the NFL’s preseason Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Las Vegas defeated the Jaguars, 27-11. Cooter lettered for the Vols in 2006. Following his Tennessee playing career, he served as a graduate assistant...
