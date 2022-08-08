Man charged after deputies find cocaine and meth inside camper in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found drugs during a probation check in Marion County.
On Aug. 5, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were called to assist on a probation check on Norway Road for a man who had a concealed firearm on his person, according to a criminal complaint.
While on scene, deputies completed a terry frisk of James Ash, 40, and found a gun. Ash was prohibited from possessing the firearm due to a previous felony conviction for delivery of a controlled substance, deputies said.
Upon a search of a camper at the residence, deputies found a set of scales with a gram of methamphetamine on them, packaging materials and a “large rock” of cocaine weighing a total of 178.05 grams, according to the complaint.
Ash has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Ash is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.
