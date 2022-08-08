Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
numberfire.com
Victor Reyes batting second for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes will start in right field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Willi Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Royals position Kyle Isbel in right field on Friday night
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Isbel will man right field after Nate Eaton was rested at home versus Dodgers' right-hander Tony Gonsolin. numberFire's models project Isbel to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Drew Lock earning first-team reps at Broncos practice
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has started practicing with the first-team offense. Geno Smith had been working exclusively with the Seahawks' first-stringers and he will start the first preseason game, but Lock seems to be gaining some ground. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Lock was "clearly the better quarterback" during a recent scrimmage at training camp. Lock and Smith will both likely make starts for the Seahawks this season, but neither option is promising for D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett's respective fantasy outlooks.
numberfire.com
Jason Delay in lineup Friday night for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is starting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Delay is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Delay for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Rangers' Josh Smith batting seventh on Friday
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Smith will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Charlie Culberson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.1 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Mariners position Jesse Winker in left field on Friday night
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting in Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Winker will operate in left field after Sam Haggerty was given a breather on the road. numberFire's models project Winker to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
49ers pay tribute to Trey Sermon at training camp
San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon is "doing a great job" at training camp and "has improved on so many things from last year," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. What It Means:. This is the second time in a little over a month that Shanahan has sung Sermon's...
numberfire.com
Falcons' Drake London (knee) exits preseason game early
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London left Friday's preseason game early with a knee injury. London caught a 24-yard pass during the first quarter of Friday's clash with the Detroit Lions. On that catch he suffered a knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. London was seen walking around on the sidelines and initial reactions don't believe that the injury is serious. Expect more information to be made available next week.
numberfire.com
Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford starting at shortstop for Giants on Friday night
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is batting fifth in Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Crawford will handle shortstop duties after Thairo Estrada was aligned at third base and J.D. Davis received the night off at home. numberFire's models project Crawford to score 9.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
Notre Dame Names Sophomore Tyler Buchner Starting QB
Buchner put his dual-threat abilities on display in 10 games for the Fighting Irish last season.
numberfire.com
Ameer Abdullah a 'revelation' at Raiders camp
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah is expected to play the "James White role" in new head coach Josh McDaniels' offense, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. What It Means:. Breer said that Abdullah has been a "revelation" at training camp in a crowded backfield, placing himself as...
NFL・
numberfire.com
George Pickens shining at Steelers camp
Pittsburgh Steelers second-round rookie wide receiver George Pickens has been a "star" throughout training camp, according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. Pickens was limited to just 24 games in college, but he he has an elite 97th-percentile breakout age of 18.5, according to PlayerProfiler. The No. 52 overall pick from this year's draft, Pickens is expected to immediately step in as the Steelers' third wide receiver behind Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, but Kaboly indicates that the rookie might even be able to usurp Claypool for the second spot behind Johnson. The primary competition behind Pickens is fourth-round pick Calvin Austin, Miles Boykin and Anthony Miller.
numberfire.com
Oakland's Jonah Bride batting seventh on Friday
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Houston Astros. Bride will start at second base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Luis Garcia and Houston. Elvis Andrus returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bride for 7.0 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Miles Sanders regressing as pass-catcher for Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has regressed as a pass-catcher since his rookie season, writes Bo Wulf of The Athletic. Wulf says Sanders has continued "to fight the ball at times" as a pass-catcher at training camp. "If anything is going to limit Sanders’ workload, it’s his receiving ability, which has regressed since a standout rookie year." In terms of rushing the football, Wulf believes Sanders might be headed for a "monster year," but it sounds like Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott could take away some playing time when the Eagles are in throwing situations.
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon taking over center field for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros utility-man Mauricio Dubon is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Dubon will man center field after Jake Meyers was given a breather versus their division competition. In an opportunity versus right-hander Adam Oller, our models project Dubon to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary...
