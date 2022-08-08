ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Five-star wing hearing from 'dream school'

Six rising high school juniors hold Duke basketball offers. None of these pursuits have resulted in commitments or rejections for the Blue Devils. But there's no reason to think that the 2024 offer sheet won't grow — if not soon, shortly after the staff in Durham puts the finishing touch(es) on its ...
dukebasketballreport.com

Paolo Banchero Gets A Humbling Experience

Being a rookie in any sport is bound to be taxing. First you have to deal with the transition itself, getting used to playing at an elite level. Second, there’s no where to hide because the worst player in any league is a superb athlete or, at the least, immensely disciplined. And third, there is rookie hazing.
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Make Top Ten for Blanca Thomas

The UNC basketball target is one of the nation’s top recruits as a rising junior, as the best programs in the country battle for her commitment. Following a successful season on the hardwood, Courtney Banghart and company look to build momentum on the recruiting trail. A Sweet 16 appearance and 25-win season seem to be doing just that for the Tar Heels.
Durham, NC
UNC Basketball: 247 Sports Preseason All-ACC Team Released

247 Sports has high expectations for a couple of UNC basketball standouts and predicts one of them will be the league’s best player this season. The countdown to UNC basketball’s season opener against UNCW is now under three months, and with the season approaching the “preseason predictions” are beginning to roll in.
Two new Duke players miss important practice time

Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
This NC city is named the most pet-friendly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is used to making top 10 lists like best places to live, work or move. But this latest ranking is good for humans and their pets. Raleigh has been named the most pet-friendly city in the state and the 10th most pet-friendly city in the country, according to a new survey from WalletHub.
NewsBreak
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
"I could see this blowing up into a huge event": Raleigh hosts first Raleigh Wrld Fest

Raleigh hosted its first RaleighWrld Festival on Aug. 6 where artists, influencers, and vendors were on hand to showcase their talents. Held in Dorothea Dix Park, the festival was home to a variety of vendors such as Pink Cherry-Pole Dancing studio and the trendy Rita’s Ice Stand. With hosts like Party Boy (@itspartyboy) and Jaleesa Small (@purple_bottom) to keep the crowd engaged and the show on track, fans bore the heat and enjoyed the festival.
UNC Clears Carrington Hall After Receiving Bomb Threat

Just one week before UNC undergraduate students begin their fall semester, the university evacuated a facility over a bomb threat. The university police department shared a statement Monday afternoon saying UNC received a bomb threat at Carrington Hall around 12:46 p.m. The pair of buildings, which are home to the School of Nursing off South Columbia Street, were evacuated as several law enforcement agencies arrived to investigate the threat.
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas

Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country

Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
