Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen Walters
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking Traveler
Five-star wing hearing from 'dream school'
Six rising high school juniors hold Duke basketball offers. None of these pursuits have resulted in commitments or rejections for the Blue Devils. But there's no reason to think that the 2024 offer sheet won't grow — if not soon, shortly after the staff in Durham puts the finishing touch(es) on its ...
dukebasketballreport.com
Paolo Banchero Gets A Humbling Experience
Being a rookie in any sport is bound to be taxing. First you have to deal with the transition itself, getting used to playing at an elite level. Second, there’s no where to hide because the worst player in any league is a superb athlete or, at the least, immensely disciplined. And third, there is rookie hazing.
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Make Top Ten for Blanca Thomas
The UNC basketball target is one of the nation’s top recruits as a rising junior, as the best programs in the country battle for her commitment. Following a successful season on the hardwood, Courtney Banghart and company look to build momentum on the recruiting trail. A Sweet 16 appearance and 25-win season seem to be doing just that for the Tar Heels.
Fast-rising wing Jackson Keith takes first ever visit to NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Prior to flying out to the Bahamas for a foreign trip, NC State's coaching staff hosted a number of unofficial visitors last week in Raleigh. While most of the recent visitors have been for the 2023 and 2024 classes, the Wolfpack's staff made an exception for Jackson Keith.
UNC Basketball: 247 Sports Preseason All-ACC Team Released
247 Sports has high expectations for a couple of UNC basketball standouts and predicts one of them will be the league’s best player this season. The countdown to UNC basketball’s season opener against UNCW is now under three months, and with the season approaching the “preseason predictions” are beginning to roll in.
Two new Duke players miss important practice time
Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
WRAL
Wake Forest man finds passion performing on TikTok
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox.
NCCU cheerleading coach retires after 30 years
North Carolina Central will have new leadership in its cheerleading program as a 30-year reign at NCCU ends. The post NCCU cheerleading coach retires after 30 years appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Millions for the Mudcats? Rooftop sky lounge pitched for Wake’s Five County Stadium.
“We are very bullish on the development we’re seeing in these eastern Wake County and in the town,” said one Milwaukee Brewers staffer.
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
5 places to take your kids for ice cream in the Triangle
Raleigh, N.C. — Summer is not over - yet! It's time to take the children for one last sweet treat before school starts! Here are our top five places for ice cream in the Triangle!. Two Roosters (Raleigh and Durham) With three Raleigh locations and two in Durham (one...
cbs17
This NC city is named the most pet-friendly
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is used to making top 10 lists like best places to live, work or move. But this latest ranking is good for humans and their pets. Raleigh has been named the most pet-friendly city in the state and the 10th most pet-friendly city in the country, according to a new survey from WalletHub.
cbs17
What luck! Cary man wins $300K+ jackpot on wedding anniversary
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Forget the pearls— a major paper anniversary gift was scored by one Wake County man when he won $331,579 in cash on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary. George Dove of Cary had tried his luck on a Quick Pick ticket in the...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
wunc.org
"I could see this blowing up into a huge event": Raleigh hosts first Raleigh Wrld Fest
Raleigh hosted its first RaleighWrld Festival on Aug. 6 where artists, influencers, and vendors were on hand to showcase their talents. Held in Dorothea Dix Park, the festival was home to a variety of vendors such as Pink Cherry-Pole Dancing studio and the trendy Rita’s Ice Stand. With hosts like Party Boy (@itspartyboy) and Jaleesa Small (@purple_bottom) to keep the crowd engaged and the show on track, fans bore the heat and enjoyed the festival.
chapelboro.com
UNC Clears Carrington Hall After Receiving Bomb Threat
Just one week before UNC undergraduate students begin their fall semester, the university evacuated a facility over a bomb threat. The university police department shared a statement Monday afternoon saying UNC received a bomb threat at Carrington Hall around 12:46 p.m. The pair of buildings, which are home to the School of Nursing off South Columbia Street, were evacuated as several law enforcement agencies arrived to investigate the threat.
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country
Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Residents of Chapel Hill greeted Sunday with message of hate
Chapel Hill. It’s a neighborhood where in one house you’ll find the conductor of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra; in another a Springfield school board member; or across the street the former police chief of Juneau, Alaska; or a retired family-law judge around the corner. They were in for...
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to CPAC crowd: ‘Stand up to save this nation’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republican pep rally that was the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas this weekend used North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson as a coach firing up his players before they were to take the field. Robinson used his 12 minutes of prelude on Saturday afternoon not to deliver the […]
