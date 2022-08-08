Read full article on original website
Stanly News & Press
After more than 20 years, Holles leaves Stanly to serve as Cabarrus County library director
After more than two decades at the Stanly County Public Library, including the past 13 years as library director, Melanie Holles is leaving her post. Her last day is Friday. She is taking over as director of the Cabarrus County Public Library. Her first day at the downtown Concord location is Monday.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Concert Band looks forward to celebrating 10 years of performing in the community
The Stanly County Concert Band is celebrating an important milestone this year. Founded in 2012, the organization is entering its 10th year of providing musical entertainment to the community. Rehearsals will begin for the new season, “A Decade in the Making,” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in the Pfeiffer University...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County educators work with students in Zimbabwe
In January, Endy Elementary School kindergarten teacher Karol Garcia received a special invitation. As Stanly County Schools’ 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year, she had the opportunity to travel to Zimbabwe, in Southeast Africa, to learn about the country’s culture, visit schools and spend time serving as a co-teacher.
Stanly News & Press
Sheriff’s Office purchases four metal detectors to help bolster elementary school security
The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office has found a way to increase security at schools this year. Sheriff Jeff Crisco, a Republican who has been sheriff since 2019 and is seeking re-election this November against Democrat Davara Ponds, said he has a vested interest in the school system, as four of his six grandchildren are enrolled in Stanly County Schools.
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
Stanly News & Press
HUD alleges Albemarle misuse of funding; agency recommends Public Housing separate from City
Following a compliance monitoring review of the City of Albemarle’s Public Housing department, conducted by staff from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Greensboro field office, it is recommended that the Albemarle department “look at separating itself from the city” and operate as a standalone public housing agency, according to a report submitted to the city last month.
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly drops out of high COVID-19 level as new cases appear to be declining
Stanly County has officially moved out of the high COVID-19 community level as confirmed cases have declined slightly over the past few weeks. The county had been labeled orange by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which signifies high community levels, since the week of July 22, but moved to yellow, the medium level, this week.
alamancenews.com
Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road
A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Mecklenburg County woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions
RALEIGH – Marjorie Robert of Huntersville tried her luck in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. She matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
carolinajournal.com
Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation
Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
cn2.com
Victim Runs Inside Bank Asking for Help
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two Rock Hill men were charged with Strong Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy during a home improvement project. The Police Department says Lamar Douglas, 42, and Wali Mel-Quan Rhinehart, 30, got into an argument with the victim who was demolishing a house in the 700 block of Green Street in Rock Hill Thursday morning around 9.
Stanly News & Press
Two people in custody after multi-county car chase ends in Albemarle
Two people have been taken into custody in Albemarle following a Thursday morning car chase that began in Mecklenburg County with a stolen vehicle. According to Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco, the chase ended on Concord Road near Harwood Road after stop sticks were deployed. The vehicle lost control and...
ECU commit who lost leg in boating accident being closely monitored
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s mother posted an update on Facebook Saturday on his progress following surgery to remove part of his right leg after a scary boating accident that happened to him back in July. Byrd is an incoming freshman baseball player at East Carolina University who was involved in a boating accident […]
Missing college student found dead in remote area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Cherokee, N.C. — The search for a missing college student ended tragically on Friday when authorities found 23-year-old Bryce Evans' body in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. The University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to...
NC man wins $1,000 a day for life after buying $2 ticket
GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Jimmie Shindler, of Gastonia, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Shindler bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He won his prize by matching […]
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Aug. 6, 2022
Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. David Adam Hathcock (W M, 35) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 08/06/2022. Alia Michelle Huen (W F, 18) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 781 Leonard Av, Albemarle, on 08/06/2022. Ricardo Lopez...
2 charged with stealing $15K of paper product from Scotland County plant
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Scotland County adults are charged with breaking and entering, larceny and felony conspiracy after police said they broke into a paper plant and stole thousands in products. Khalic Damon Monroe, 23, and McKenzie Layne Bennett, 22, were arrested after the Cascades plant in the Wagram area reported that there […]
