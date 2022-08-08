The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office has found a way to increase security at schools this year. Sheriff Jeff Crisco, a Republican who has been sheriff since 2019 and is seeking re-election this November against Democrat Davara Ponds, said he has a vested interest in the school system, as four of his six grandchildren are enrolled in Stanly County Schools.

STANLY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO