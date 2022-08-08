CCU women’s soccer picked to finish in 5th in Sun Belt eastern division

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced on Monday its 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll. Coastal Carolina was picked to finish fifth in the East Division, receiving a total of 39 points ahead of the 2022 season.

Conference newcomer Old Dominion (94 points) garnered 10 first-place votes and was picked to finish first in the preseason poll.

In the West Division, SBC tournament champion South Alabama (96 points) earned 12 first-place votes and was selected to finish first.

Coastal will host two exhibitions at home on Aug. 10 against Winthrop and High Point on Aug. 13. The Chants will remain at home and open the 2022 regular season versus Jacksonville on Aug. 18 at 7pm at the CCU Soccer Stadium.



2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll

East Division

1. Old Dominion – 94 (10)

2. James Madison – 74 (1)

3. Georgia State – 72 (3)

4. Georgia Southern – 62

5. Coastal Carolina – 39

6. Marshall – 26

7. App State – 25



West Division

1. South Alabama – 96 (12)

2. Arkansas State – 68 (2)

3. Southern Miss – 68

4. ULM – 57

5. Texas State – 54

6. Louisiana – 27

7. Troy – 22

