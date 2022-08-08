ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amagansett, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Gang member, Baldwin Harbor killer, sentenced

Richard Michel, 41, the leader of the Red Lane Gorillas section of the Bloods street gang, was sentenced in federal court last Friday to 30 years in prison for multiple violent crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Michel’s rap...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
syossetadvance.com

Bayville man arrested for reckless endangerment

A Bayville man was arrested for reckless endangerment on Saturday, August 6th after he allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at Nassau County Police helicopter, interfering with the pilot’s vision. According to police, a 11:09 p.m. a Nassau County Police Helicopter was canvassing for an unrelated incident when Lance...
BAYVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, NY
Cars
State
New York State
Amagansett, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Montauk, NY
City
Southampton, NY
City
Amagansett, NY
City
Stony Brook, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Westchester#New York University#Eastwood Court
longisland.com

SCPD: Copiague Man Stabs Two Roommates and Crashes Stolen Car

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating after a man stabbed two people and crashed a stolen vehicle in Lindenhurst. James Domanico was involved in a dispute with his roommate Latoya Rolle when he stabbed her multiple times outside of 730 West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. The two got into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned and driven by an acquaintance, Arielle Itzkowitz, and drove to Miramar Boulevard where Domanico stabbed another occupant of the vehicle, Joseph Zuck.
LINDENHURST, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
WPXI Pittsburgh

New York woman pleads guilty to stealing deceased mother’s pension benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $240,000 in pension benefits issued to her deceased mother, prosecutors said Tuesday. According to a news release from State Attorney Letitia James, Cynthia Rozzell, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty in Albany County Court to second-degree grand larceny. She also must make restitution for the $240,000 she collected between May 2014 and May 2020, the release stated.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Huntington Station Hit and Run

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash. A white pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on East 3 rd St....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Mount Sinai man killed in motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man in Coram on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Preston Pavlo was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima southbound on County Road 83 when the vehicle struck the rear of an unoccupied tow truck that was parked in the left lane just south of Mooney Pond Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. The tow truck was at the scene to remove a vehicle that was involved in a previous crash.
CORAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy