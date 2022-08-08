A total of 128 of the best Teamfight Tactics players in the EMEA region competed for a direct invite to the Set 7.5 Regional Finals at the second Golden Spatula Cup. Hosted by Rising Legends, the second EMEA Golden Spatula Cup was played over the course of three days. Out of the starting 128 players, 64 advanced onto day two and only the top 16 from the second day advanced to the final and third day of competition. The winner of the second Golden Spatula Cup earned a direct invite to the EMEA Regional Finals, and all players were eligible to earn qualifier points that could result in an invite to Regionals as well.

