ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

MPD searching for man with stolen lottery ticket

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kky7x_0h9Ml6T400

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect.

According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 3, the man pictured below cashed in a winning lottery ticket at a Stripes convenience store. Police said the winning ticket had been stolen from another Stripes location hours earlier.

If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220803021. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6nY6_0h9Ml6T400
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of trying to set fire to Midland home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he was caught trying to set fire to a home. Raul Sanchez, 37, has been charged with Arson and Evading Arrest.  According to court documents, on August 10, while on patrol, a Midland Police officer noticed a fire in the front yard of […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tip leads to arrest of man accused of stealing designer eyeglasses

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after police said he stole designer eyeglasses from multiple optometry offices in Midland last month. Leroy Kemp, 45, has been charged with multiple counts of Theft by Repetition.  According to an affidavit, on July 13, an employee of Vision Health Specialties […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Brewster Co runaway found in Midland, suspect arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man wanted in connection with a runaway child out of Brewster County was arrested Thursday in Midland. Pedro Hinojos Jr., 39, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, Enticing a Child, and Harboring a Runaway Child.  Several days ago, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office sounded the alarm and asked […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Midland, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating Best Buy theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two people accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on July 26, the man and woman pictured below visited the smart home section at Best Buy where the woman reportedly placed two doorbell cameras and a dash camera […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man now charged with murder in 2021 death of mother

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he killed his mother last year. Initially charged with Injury to an Elderly Person in October of 2021, Billy Joe Campbell, 59, has now been charged with Murder. Investigators said Campbell was living with his mother and was her sole caretaker at […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Shot fired: OPD investigating fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a group of kids was caught fighting Thursday afternoon.  The fight happened in the 1200 block of W 10th Street. Witnesses said as the children were fighting, an unknown man approached, pulled out a gun, and fired into the air.  OPD said no one was […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland County searching for wanted suspects

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Warranty Services is asking for help from the community to locate several wanted suspects.  Damien Knight Jurado has one outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle.  Gianni Paolo Macias has 6 outstanding warrants. He is wanted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession (Violation of Bond), Driving with a Suspended […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged following domestic disturbance

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late Thursday night following a domestic disturbance. Carolyn Russell, 61, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Terroristic Threats.  Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 4600 block of Sandra Lane to investigate after Russell’s son said she threatened to shoot him, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating threat to local church

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after threats were made to a local church. The investigation began around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when someone called to make threats targeting Connection Christian Church. Officers responded to the church in the 4200 block of Tanglewood and the area was blocked off for some time until […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Arrests made in shooting that injured a mom and toddler

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: The Midland Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a Thursday night shooting that injured two people. Isabel Arlene Losoya, 29, and Caleb Lucas Rodriguez, 21, have been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Midland Police Department says that a 29-year-old woman and […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO warns public to stay alert

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s office says that on Wednesday morning, a man approached a woman’s car at the drive-through of the JumBurrito on 8th Street in Odessa. They also say the man became aggressive and tried to enter the woman’s car. Fortunately, the man wasn’t able to enter the vehicle, but […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman jailed following disturbance at Jaguars

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring woman is behind bars following a disturbance early Wednesday morning at Jaguars. Lydia Hernandez, 28, has been charged with drunk driving and assault by strangulation. According to an affidavit, around 1:58 a.m. on August 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the club at 6824 Cargo […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa man charged with killing his mother

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail after authorities say he killed his mother. Billy Joe Campbell, 59, was initially arrested back in October 2021 for injury to elderly person, according to an Ector County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Campbell was living with his mother, and was her...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

In-Custody death in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was an in-custody death Thursday. The investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers which is a common procedure in an in-custody death investigation. A DPS spokesperson confirmed that the inmate was Kreasta Arnold, female, 46...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

NM women arrested in Odessa drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women from New Mexico were arrested late last week after they were caught bringing drugs to Odessa. Amber Vargas and Crystal Arguello, both of Raton NM, have been charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession. According to an affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected porch pirate arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he was caught on camera stealing packages from a woman’s front porch. Reginald Carter, 50, has been charged with Mail Theft. On July 29, a woman called 911 after she received a Ring notification that someone was at her front door. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen accused of breaking into cars in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested last weekend after police said he broke into multiple cars. Brandon Freeman, 19, has been charged with Burglary.  According to court records, around 3:30 a.m. on August 8, Odessa officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Congress after someone called 911 and reported that a young […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy