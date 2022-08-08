MPD searching for man with stolen lottery ticket
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect.
According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 3, the man pictured below cashed in a winning lottery ticket at a Stripes convenience store. Police said the winning ticket had been stolen from another Stripes location hours earlier.
If you recognize this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220803021. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.
Comments / 1