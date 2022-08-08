ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Nelson Road Market Basket reopens

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Market Basket on Nelson Road reopened Friday. The store had just reopened from hurricane damage in June when a fire broke out, forcing the store to close again. Repairs once again made, the store known for its boudin and sausage is open for business.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Water main break floods one lane of Lakeshore Drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lakeshore Drive looked like a river after a water main break downtown. About noon water began gushing from a main. It was something to see as water filled the northbound lane. We hear a lot about deteriorating infrastructure these days, but Lake Charles city officials say it happened when a contractor installing a gas line broke a water main.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Water main break on Lakeshore near courthouse

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews worked to repair a water main break next to the courthouse in downtown Lake Charles. The break left a significant amount of water on Lakeshore Drive, from Kirby Street south to Clarence Street. A company trying to run a new gas line broke the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area

18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Traffic
KPLC TV

Two Calcasieu deputies on leave while domestic situations investigated

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on leave pending investigations into domestic situations. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso confirmed to KPLC that both officers are on leave. While one case arose recently, the other has been turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are warranted, he said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Coastal protection in Cameron Parish

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. One person is in custody following a brief police chase that ended at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Fourth Avenue, authorities said.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local Kona Ice trucks are giving away free shaved ice today. The Kona Ice truck was at Coburn’s on McNeese Street this morning. They will be at Greengate Garden Center on Lake Street from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and at Stine Home & Yard on Nelson Road from 12:45 p.m. until 2 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Parish goes back to school

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. One person is in custody following a brief police chase that ended at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Fourth Avenue, authorities said. KPLC 7 News First at Four - First Alert Forecast. Updated: 10 hours...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calcasieu River Bridge
KPLC TV

Allen Parish man sets up backyard observatory

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Joe Fournet is a Kinder native and former McNeese Cowboy who is reaching far beyond ‘earthly’ schooling. In Fournet’s backyard is an observatory with one of the most powerful telescopes in the country. Those lucky enough to know Fournet can get a...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur woman sought in connection with molestation of juvenile arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman who authorities say was present while a juvenile was sexually abused has been arrested, authorities said. Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel, 25, was arrested Thursday evening for cruelty to juveniles, molestation of a juvenile, and failure to report a felony. She is being held at the Jeff Davis Jail on $27,000 bond.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Shaw and Eighth streets Wednesday night, authorities said. When officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. , they found a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Andrew Malveaux, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 11, 2022. Seth Michael Cart, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary. Jacob Pete Lebleu, 22, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. Russell Joseph Murphy, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Locally Heavy Rain Possible Again

A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. Today’s record is 102 set in 2015. Look for upper 80s-low-90s this afternoon. HD Radar has spotty pockets of heavy rain in Cameron Parish this hour. Futurecast has showers spreading north in the afternoon. Scattered...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings replica oil derrick reconstructed

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Another small sign of recovery popped up in Jennings this week as a local Jennings landmark was reconstructed. Like many structures, the Jennings oil derrick at the visitor’s center just off I-10 was damaged during Hurricane Laura. Workers say there were some portions of the...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
ALLEN PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy