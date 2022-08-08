Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Nelson Road Market Basket reopens
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Market Basket on Nelson Road reopened Friday. The store had just reopened from hurricane damage in June when a fire broke out, forcing the store to close again. Repairs once again made, the store known for its boudin and sausage is open for business.
KPLC TV
Water main break floods one lane of Lakeshore Drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lakeshore Drive looked like a river after a water main break downtown. About noon water began gushing from a main. It was something to see as water filled the northbound lane. We hear a lot about deteriorating infrastructure these days, but Lake Charles city officials say it happened when a contractor installing a gas line broke a water main.
KPLC TV
Water main break on Lakeshore near courthouse
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews worked to repair a water main break next to the courthouse in downtown Lake Charles. The break left a significant amount of water on Lakeshore Drive, from Kirby Street south to Clarence Street. A company trying to run a new gas line broke the...
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area
18-Wheeler Rollover Crash on I-10 East Near Exit 31 in Lake Charles, Authorities Asking Drivers to Avoid the Area. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, at approximately 3:25 am the Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory for drivers to avoid I-10 eastbound near Shattuck Street (Exit 31) until at least approximately 5:25 am due to a flipped car hauler 18-wheeler.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
Two Calcasieu deputies on leave while domestic situations investigated
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on leave pending investigations into domestic situations. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso confirmed to KPLC that both officers are on leave. While one case arose recently, the other has been turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are warranted, he said.
KPLC TV
Coastal protection in Cameron Parish
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. One person is in custody following a brief police chase that ended at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Fourth Avenue, authorities said.
KPLC TV
Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local Kona Ice trucks are giving away free shaved ice today. The Kona Ice truck was at Coburn’s on McNeese Street this morning. They will be at Greengate Garden Center on Lake Street from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and at Stine Home & Yard on Nelson Road from 12:45 p.m. until 2 p.m.
KPLC TV
Cameron Parish goes back to school
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. One person is in custody following a brief police chase that ended at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Fourth Avenue, authorities said. KPLC 7 News First at Four - First Alert Forecast. Updated: 10 hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Students return to class in Calcasieu, Allen, and Jeff Davis Parish today
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students are returning for their first day of class today in Calcasieu, Allen, and Jeff Davis Parish today. John Bridges was at W.T. Henning Elementary School today talking to school and parish officials about the changes to facilities and curriculum. Campus Safety. We spoke with...
KPLC TV
Allen Parish man sets up backyard observatory
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Joe Fournet is a Kinder native and former McNeese Cowboy who is reaching far beyond ‘earthly’ schooling. In Fournet’s backyard is an observatory with one of the most powerful telescopes in the country. Those lucky enough to know Fournet can get a...
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur woman sought in connection with molestation of juvenile arrested
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur woman who authorities say was present while a juvenile was sexually abused has been arrested, authorities said. Brooklyn Lafleur Manuel, 25, was arrested Thursday evening for cruelty to juveniles, molestation of a juvenile, and failure to report a felony. She is being held at the Jeff Davis Jail on $27,000 bond.
KPLC TV
Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Shaw and Eighth streets Wednesday night, authorities said. When officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. , they found a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Andrew Malveaux, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 11, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 11, 2022. Seth Michael Cart, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary. Jacob Pete Lebleu, 22, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. Russell Joseph Murphy, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug;...
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
KPLC TV
Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Locally Heavy Rain Possible Again
A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. Today’s record is 102 set in 2015. Look for upper 80s-low-90s this afternoon. HD Radar has spotty pockets of heavy rain in Cameron Parish this hour. Futurecast has showers spreading north in the afternoon. Scattered...
KPLC TV
Jennings replica oil derrick reconstructed
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Another small sign of recovery popped up in Jennings this week as a local Jennings landmark was reconstructed. Like many structures, the Jennings oil derrick at the visitor’s center just off I-10 was damaged during Hurricane Laura. Workers say there were some portions of the...
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
KPLC TV
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish officials have identified the body recovered today from Whiskey Chitto Creek. The body of Basile man Christopher Ceaser, 37, was found around 11 a.m., according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ceaser was reported missing evening Monday evening. Authorities then began searching...
Comments / 0