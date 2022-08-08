ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho man reels in state record 42.5-inch catfish

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nfdfc_0h9Mkt9r00

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Idaho said an angler broke a state record when he reeled in a massive catfish measuring 42.5 inches long.

The Idaho Department of Fish & Game said Paul Newman was fishing with Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures on the Snake River's CJ Strike Reservoir when he hooked the group's only fish of the day: a gigantic catfish.

The catfish measured 42.5 inches long, breaking the state record for catfish by 9 1/2 inches. The fish measured 32 inches in girth and weighed in at 37 pounds.

"If you are going to set records, this is the state to set the record out in god's country," Newman told KIVI-TV. "It was such an awesome catch, we had good adrenaline on the boat, everybody was hyped, they could tell it was a record breaking catfish."

The fish was released back into the water after being measured and weighed.

Comments / 1

News Radio 1310 KLIX

DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID

Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Unprecedented victory: Conservation groups stop Idaho natural gas pipeline

It’s taken two long years of litigation to force the U.S. Forest Service to follow the law, but at long last the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection have been rewarded with a hard-fought victory in their legal challenge against the proposed Crow Creek natural gas pipeline that was to run in from Bear Lake County, Idaho, to Afton, Wyoming.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
