Alexandria, VA

alxnow.com

Open houses in Alexandria this weekend

Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Alexandria this weekend:. Noteworthy: Brick end unit, plantation shutters, heated tile floor. Open: Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Klanci Vanderhyde – McEnearney Associates) 1600 Oakcrest Drive, Braddock Heights. 3 BR/2.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Finished basement, expanded kitchen,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Poll: Would you ever serve on an Alexandria commission or board?

Several vacancies have popped up across a dozen of Alexandria’ various boards and commissions — bodies that ultimately help to shape the future of the city. Some of those boards have more sway than others, like the Board of Architectural Review or the Waterfront Commission. Applications for those...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Local
Virginia Health
Alexandria, VA
Health
City
Alexandria, VA
alxnow.com

Ask McEnearney: How much do cosmetic fixes cost?

Answer: This is a common concern for both buyers and sellers! Lately, my team and I have had lots of experience with getting homes show ready and with helping buyers who have purchased a home in need of a bit of TLC before move-in. While every situation is unique, there are some standard costs that we are seeing — which of course are subject to change — but knowing the numbers can help you put these costs into perspective.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria nonprofit Momentum Collective wants to be a charter school teaching the arts

In five years, Jason Ellis wants Momentum Collective, Inc. to be a charter school teaching kids the arts in Northern Virginia. The nonprofit resumed programming in October, after a two-year Covid hiatus, and are one again teaching low and moderate income children how to sing, dance and act in summer camps and after school at the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Ruby Tucker Center. About 90 elementary school-aged kids have participated since programming resumed, and the plan is to eventually bring back middle and high school kids.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria repaving shifts to hit major sidewalks around the city

Alexandria’s streets have been getting the spotlight for the last few months of repaving efforts, but through August: it’s the sidewalks’ turn. Alexandria’s Department of Transportation and Environmental Services released the street repaving and maintenance schedule for August, showing prioritization of seven sidewalks city-wide. Over the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Georgetown Cupcake reopens after business license renewed

UPDATE, Aug. 12, 2022, 12:33 p.m. — Georgetown Cupcake was able to reopen after its business license was renewed. In terms of the license, the business is good to go until July 31, 2024. The popular spot in Georgetown had to close when an inspector found that the license had expired. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News […]
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month

Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
alxnow.com

Chance the terrier mix is looking for a new home in Alexandria

Chance is full of cheerful energy. The four-year-old terrier mix is up for adoption with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, and is up for all forms of exercise. “Chance’s unique red and fawn coloring and his trademark grin make him one of the AWLA’s most distinctive-looking pups,” said AWLA spokesperson Gina Hardter. “But his people-friendly personality is what makes him so wonderful. Whenever you say his name, his tail starts wagging.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Dominion: Thousands without power as city is hit by storm

(Updated 5:15 p.m.) As a severe thunderstorm sweeps through Alexandria, Dominion Energy says there are around 2,992 customers in the city without power. Dominion’s outage map showed that there was a large outage — 3,705 without power — along Duke Street and southern Seminary Hill that has since disappeared from the map. Another large outage — 1,557 customers — is reported just west between James K. Polk Elementary School and Beauregard Street.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Multiple fires in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was working multiple outdoor fires Monday. In South Riding, near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway, a string of outdoor fires was set in close proximity. The fire marshals asked that anyone who lives in the […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
hyattsvillewire.com

The Mall at Prince Georges

Tagged Gateway West, homes, housing, Hyattsville Crossing, The Mall at Prince Georges, townhomes. Mall at Prince Georges Plans Apartments for Old J.C. Penney Site. Tagged apartments, housing, Mall at Prince Georges, The Mall at Prince Georges. Posted on June 30, 2020 by Alison Beckwith. Prince Georges County Moves to Full...
HYATTSVILLE, MD

