After so many years on the Vineyard, I’ve just come to expect and accept the craziness that is summer, and particularly August, on the Island. Until last week. Amelia and I took a mini vacation and went up to hike and camp in Acadia, Maine. We hiked mountains, swam in Echo Lake, relaxed and read, and did some roaming around in Bar Harbor and the surrounding areas. And we heard the same refrain wherever we went: “It’s so busy. There are so many people. It gets so wild in the summer.” And we’d look around, giggle to ourselves, shake our heads, and talk about how mellow it was up there. It may be busy but it sure isn’t M.V. busy. In fact, I just googled it and it said Bar Harbor goes from 5,000 people in the summer to 18,000 in the winter. And oh my, the silence was incredible. Up in those mountains, you really can get away from it all. It reminded me of this little Island many, many years ago. If I could just find that feeling but a warmer climate, I’d be in heaven. But I am definitely going back next summer.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO