Land swap for veterans housing proposed
Affordable housing was in the spotlight during the Oak Bluffs select board meeting Tuesday afternoon, with board members citing concerns of sites and project costs. Affordable Housing Committee member Mark Leonard requested a change for a proposed veterans supportive housing project from its approved 4.6-acre, town-owned parcel on 519 County Road to 50 Bellevue Ave., citing issues with the title to the property on County Road.
Select board won’t hear of noise restrictions
The West Tisbury select board took a laissez-faire stance on a noise restriction idea presented to them during a meeting on Wednesday, August 10. Marc Rosenbaum, West Tisbury resident and founder of Energysmiths, advocated for a “construction noise ban” similar to Edgartown’s zoning bylaws or Newton’s zoning ordinances.
SSA board to consider festival charters
With a Steamship Authority ferry diversion off the table, Beach Road Weekend promoter Adam Epstein has cobbled together a series of charter ferry services to accommodate concertgoers leaving the Island after each of the three-day concerts, which are scheduled Aug. 26-28. One of those charter services is the Cape &...
Edgartown: Mid-August events
After so many years on the Vineyard, I’ve just come to expect and accept the craziness that is summer, and particularly August, on the Island. Until last week. Amelia and I took a mini vacation and went up to hike and camp in Acadia, Maine. We hiked mountains, swam in Echo Lake, relaxed and read, and did some roaming around in Bar Harbor and the surrounding areas. And we heard the same refrain wherever we went: “It’s so busy. There are so many people. It gets so wild in the summer.” And we’d look around, giggle to ourselves, shake our heads, and talk about how mellow it was up there. It may be busy but it sure isn’t M.V. busy. In fact, I just googled it and it said Bar Harbor goes from 5,000 people in the summer to 18,000 in the winter. And oh my, the silence was incredible. Up in those mountains, you really can get away from it all. It reminded me of this little Island many, many years ago. If I could just find that feeling but a warmer climate, I’d be in heaven. But I am definitely going back next summer.
Real Estate Transactions: August 1 to August 5, 2022
August 1, Robert Kloumann sold 6 Cassandras Path to Philip J. Garbarino III and Angela M. Annino for $100,000. August 2, Thomas J. Rapone, trustee of 6 Swan Neck Realty Trust, sold 6 Swan Neck Road to David Y. Adler and Amie R. Weitzman for $6,500,000. August 3, Eric Peterson...
West Tisbury Farmers Market becomes HIP
The Baker-Polito administration announced in a press release a new batch of vendors will join the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP). Among the 107 new vendors, West Tisbury Farmers Market joins the program’s ranks. HIP provides matching funds for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households who “purchase locally grown produce...
M.V. Bank announces ‘The Art of the Great Ponds’
Martha’s Vineyard Bank announced “The Art of the Great Ponds” art exhibit running from Friday, August 12, to Thursday, Sept. 1, at its Chilmark location. According to a press release, the bank “is committed to supporting the preservation of the Great Ponds.” The new exhibit features Island artists from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Permanent Collection and is curated by Monina von Opel with “Great Ponds” film excerpts and remarks by filmmaker Ollie Becker.
Double vessel rescue in Aquinnah
A rescue attempt off the coast of Aquinnah led to another rescue when a TowBoat US vessel capsized trying to tow a center console named Son of Kuffie. According to Chilmark harbormaster Ryan Rossi, the roughly 24-feet long Son of Kuffie ran aground in an area called Dogfish Bar, a popular fishing spot off Aquinnah, on Wednesday, August 10. Since there was no immediate danger, the U.S. Coast Guard did not go to help the aground vessel.
Aquinnah: Summer Speaker Series
August has settled over us just as hot, humid, and dry as July but with more people. The best escape is the beach, which, although crowded, I find with a carefully placed towel and a good book, I can always find some respite from the crowds. I marvel at the people who make it to Philbin every day and hope that someday I will have a work schedule to create that reality for myself. It has been wonderful to see the Butler family enjoying their time here together, along with Kate and Tim Kausch and their boys Noah and Sammy, who get bigger and braver every summer. Philbin is truly one of the best places on Earth, even when it’s cold and you can’t go in the water, or can’t go in comfortably.
Court Report: July 1 to July 28, 2022
Kevin J. Agatep, Edgartown; 29, assault and battery, disorderly conduct: continued to pre-trial hearing. Mark T. Przybylo, Oak Bluffs; 56, violation of abuse prevention order, trespassing: continued to pre-trial hearing. John Jacobs, Vineyard Haven; 33, disorderly conduct, littering: case closed. July 7. Keslley L. Xavier, Vineyard Haven; 31, assault and...
West Tisbury: The thirst of the land
Despite remaining gray for most of the day last Monday, our rainfall amounted to barely a drop-and-a-half. I went out the next morning and dug my hand into the soil; it was still dusty and dry. We are definitely in a drought. I have wondered if this might be the...
Births
Anna Perry and Robert Perry of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Margot McQuillin Perry, on July 15, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Margot weighed 7 pounds, 10.5 ounces. Alex Anthony Martino. Cristina Martino and John Martino of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Alex...
Chilmark: Read beyond the beaten path
It’s the bounty of summer on all fronts, and hopefully a reprieve from the heat. Swimming is my happy place, and it took having a guest for me to get to one of my favorite ponds. Now I will make sure to carve out that time, it’s such a short season to enjoy our waters.
Art times three at Moore Family Gallery
When Andrew Moore opened his show, “Through the Seasons,” on July 30, he was only one of three artists featured in the Moore Family Gallery. His 27-year-old daughter Hannah Moore has just concluded her exhibit, “Reverie,” which ran from Saturday, July 2 to Wednesday, July 27, and she plans another show at the gallery in two years. Andrew’s 25-year-old son Gordon Moore will put his ceramics in “Exploring Porcelain” on display in the gallery next summer.
Records offer window into FBI investigation
Executive session minutes obtained by The Times through an Open Meeting Law request allege that former Oak Bluffs Fire Chief John Rose “committed fraud,” something he adamantly denies. The minutes reflect the federal probe into the billing practices of the Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Department and aren’t detailed enough to indicate who in particular believes Rose was culpable of fraud. As The Times previously reported, the FBI began to burrow into the department in 2019. A grand jury was slated to convene in January of 2020. Other records recently obtained by The Times indicate several people testified before a federal grand jury.
Oak Bluffs: Documentary films
“I don’t think there is anything on this planet that more trumpets life than the sunflower.”. Remember when the date of the Grand Illumination at the Campground was kind of a secret? Not anymore — the most festive day of summer takes place on Wednesday, August 17, so get your lanterns and glowsticks ready!
Police vehicle hunt finds alleged hit and run pickup
West Tisbury Police have charged a pickup truck operator in relation to an Aug. 5 hit and run collision that sent one motorist away in an ambulance. John Athearn, 71, of West Tisbury, was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, and failure to yield, according to West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone. West Tisbury Police have also made an immediate threat filing against Athearn’s driver’s license in order to suspend it, Mincone added. Mincone said witness accounts helped identify a white, Tacoma-type pickup truck as a suspect vehicle. West Tisbury Police subsequently canvassed neighborhoods, reviewed area video footage, and combed Registry information to locate the vehicle.
