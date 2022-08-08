Read full article on original website
‘Sweet 70’ for WHS Class of ‘70
Editor’s Note: Due to a production error, the accompanying photo ran too small in print/was cropped incorrectly when it was originally published, so we are re-running it. We apologize for the error. Members of the Wilmington High School Class of 1970 celebrated their 70th birthdays on August 6, 2022...
Local Briefs: Fundraisers set after hangar accident; ECHS sets Class of ’92 reunion
A GoFundMe fundraiser was created for the family of Tim Law who died Sunday at a Wilmington Air Park hangar during an incident when the facility’s foam fire-suppression system went off and released a massive amount of foam. To view the GoFundMe, visit gf.me/v/c/pcjm/donate-in-memory-of-tim-law . As of mid-afternoon Thursday,...
Blan Girl Scouts excel
Two members of Blanchester Girl Scout Troop 45988 earned honors at the Clinton County Fair. Josie Fruediger won first place in Art Division 2 Section 6 Class 06, and Avaylia Hollingsworth won first place in Art Division 2 Section 6 Class 07.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Johnny Folsom 4 — Johnny Cash Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected]
Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
Laurel Oaks welcomes students, parents at 2022-2023 open house
WILMINGTON — There are about 120 more incoming students this fall at Laurel Oaks Career Campus than there were last fall. Altogether, there are 470 incoming students who are newly entering Laurel Oaks this year. The total student body will be comprised of about 760 juniors and seniors who...
CCHD to provide back-to-school immunizations at open houses in county’s schools
For the convenience of Clinton County families, the Clinton County Health District will be at open houses in each school district providing back-to-school immunizations. A parent or guardian must be present at the time of immunization, or a court document must be provided if the accompanying adult is not the legal guardian. Register in advance at: https://bookclintonschoolsvax.timetap.com.
Coordinating, communicating: First responders in ‘active aggressor’ training
WILMINGTON — Local first responders worked on strengthening communications and response during an “active aggressor” exercise at Wilmington High School Wednesday morning. It included multiple first-response agencies throughout Clinton County implementing rescue task force (RTF) tactics between law enforcement and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel. Marc Burdiss,...
Blanchester accepts funds from state opioid settlement
BLANCHESTER — Village officials accepted part of a statewide settlement related to the opioid crisis. At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, members agreed to accept an estimated $17,834.05 from the Ohio Opioid Settlement, which will be paid in 18 separate payments. Blanchester Police Chief Robert Houghton told the...
Meeting set to form PAC in support Blanchester Schools earnings tax on ballot
A Political Action Committee (PAC) is forming to help the passage of the Blanchester Local School District earning tax on the November ballot. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 18 in the cafeteria of the Blanchester Municipal Building. The purpose of this meeting is to come...
Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive
WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
PERSING-HOFFMANN WEDDING
Joe and Michelle Persing are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Honor Christine Persing of Martinsville, Ohio, to Charles Owen Hoffmann of Batavia, Ohio, by Pastor Mike Poynter. The ceremony took place July 16 at Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church. The groom’s parents are Susan Sherman and David Hoffmann....
Live music downtown Friday night
WILMINGTON — Enjoy an evening of blues and soul by the Eric Jerardi Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the stage at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1224. “Eric and his band will take you on a ride of soulful blues that you will not want to miss.”
Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon
Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
Field of dreams tourney a big hit in Clarksville
Nearly 500 people were in Clarksville for the three-day Tiffany Jackson Memorial Softball Tournament. The goal of the tournament is to raise money for a graduating senior at Clinton-Massie High School, help families dealing with cancer and give to the Friends of Clarksville organization, said tournament director Dave Carroll. Money...
Hillsboro hands Blanchester 4-1 loss in opener
HILLSBORO — The Blanchester girls tennis team was defeated by Hillsboro 4-1 Wednesday in its season-opening match. Coach Julia Perry said her team “got our nerves out of the way and are ready to roll.”. The lone win came at second doubles where Taylor Baker and Greta Quigley...
BREAKING: BHS football scrimmage tonight cancelled
The Blanchester High School football scrimmage at Greeneview tonight has been cancelled. Blanchester athletic director Brad Ballinger said the Wildcats are battling illness “so we’re taking precautions to stop the spread” by cancelling the game. Blanchester, and all other Clinton County football teams, open their regular season...
ODOT: Roadwork set for next week
Through the week ending August 20, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to ODOT. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. Continuing impacts. E....
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 9:59 p.m. on August 1, a Port William subject reported...
Trial delayed due to attorney’s injury
WILMINGTON — An alleged child predator’s trial date was pushed back due to his attorney being injured. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck agreed to move the bench trial for Ethan Lakes to November 3. Lakes’s attorney, Anthony Baker, advised the court...
