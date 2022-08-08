ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Eagles stock watch: Jalen Hurts, Tarron Jackson look bullish; Who had a ‘bear’ of a performance in loss to Jets?

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets Friday night was as volatile as the stock market. The first team came out and played well, putting 14 points on the board early in the game and forcing a turnover in the process. In the second half, the Eagles’ reserves came in and struggled, allowing the Jets to come back and win the game 24-21.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

‘Bleep, Bleep, Bleep’: Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts and others respond to Jets’ Quincy Williams’ ‘dirty’ hit

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata was standing by his locker after Friday’s 24-21 loss to the Jets, still fuming about one play that transpired during the first quarter. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had stepped out of bounds, but was leveled by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, resulting in Hurts flying beyond the boundary and deeper into the Jets bench area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Here’s what Giants’ Brian Daboll thought of OC Mike Kafka’s play-calling debut

Brian Daboll liked what he saw from his staff during Thursday’s dress rehearsal. The Giants head coach was “pleased” with the operation on the sidelines of his team’s preseason debut against the New England Patriots on Thursday, noting after the contest that his team “didn’t have any wasted timeouts on substitution errors or getting calls in late.”
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
#American Football
NJ.com

Groomes a standout among Hoboken’s basketball stars | Opinion

Dr. James Naismith, credited with the invention of peach basketball in 1892, would certainly be amazed to see how the game has transformed over time and become a global phenomenon. In its inception, peach basketball was an indoor game encouraging physical conditioning “fair for all players, yet not too rough.”
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Mets should honor 2015 team, MLB insider says

The 2022 New York Mets Old Timers’ Day is approaching, and it’s an opportunity to honor some former greats. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Yankees injury updates: Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter, Luis Severino, Zack Britton

BOSTON — Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided several injury updates prior to Friday night’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Latest: Stanton ramped up his baseball activities at Yankee Stadium on Friday. Boone said the slugger likely hit off a high-velocity machine and worked in the outfield. The Yankee still didn’t have a timetable for Stanton’s return and he hasn’t run the bases yet. Boone added that Stanton still feels the injury when he wakes up in the morning. “The progress has been slow but it’s been steady,” Boone said. The manager added, “We feel like he’s moving in the right direction.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees fireballing reliever making progress, could help late season

BOSTON — The Yankees have a growing hope that Stephen Ridings could still help them this season. The 6-foot-8 fireballing reliever has been finally healthy and throwing bullpen sessions at Cressey Sports Performance in Jupiter, Fla., and could soon report to the team’s player development complex in Tampa with an eye on getting into minor-league rehab games and potentially back to the majors, pitching coach Matt Blake said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Phillies could be missing big bat for weekend series vs. Mets

Are the Philadelphia Phillies down another player?. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Slugger Kyle Shwarber exited Thursday’s game against the Miami Marlins in the 5th inning with a strained right calf, and it looks like he may need to take the weekend off. From the Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Mets ace talks being back at Citi Field with Phillies

Noah Syndergaard is back at Citi Field. But this time, he is wearing a Philadelphia Phillies jersey. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The former New York Mets right-hander was sent to the Phillies from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline. Here’s what he said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees’ 3 options to replace Clay Holmes as closer

BOSTON — The Yankees have a closer problem. They need to take action. When Clay Holmes blew his third straight save en route to the Yankees’ 3-2, walk-off, 10-inning loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday night, it signaled that manager Aaron Boone would have to turn to other members of his bullpen in crucial moments going forward until the right-hander rights his command.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
