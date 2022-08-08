BOSTON — Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided several injury updates prior to Friday night’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Latest: Stanton ramped up his baseball activities at Yankee Stadium on Friday. Boone said the slugger likely hit off a high-velocity machine and worked in the outfield. The Yankee still didn’t have a timetable for Stanton’s return and he hasn’t run the bases yet. Boone added that Stanton still feels the injury when he wakes up in the morning. “The progress has been slow but it’s been steady,” Boone said. The manager added, “We feel like he’s moving in the right direction.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO