Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Chipotle Agrees To $20 Million In Compensation For WorkersBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Related
Eagles stock watch: Jalen Hurts, Tarron Jackson look bullish; Who had a ‘bear’ of a performance in loss to Jets?
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets Friday night was as volatile as the stock market. The first team came out and played well, putting 14 points on the board early in the game and forcing a turnover in the process. In the second half, the Eagles’ reserves came in and struggled, allowing the Jets to come back and win the game 24-21.
Jets vs. Eagles prop picks: Bet New York’s deeper game roster to secure narrow preseason win?
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New York Jets (-145) take the field for a Week 1 preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night, and we’ve...
‘Bleep, Bleep, Bleep’: Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts and others respond to Jets’ Quincy Williams’ ‘dirty’ hit
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata was standing by his locker after Friday’s 24-21 loss to the Jets, still fuming about one play that transpired during the first quarter. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had stepped out of bounds, but was leveled by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, resulting in Hurts flying beyond the boundary and deeper into the Jets bench area.
Jets: Takeaways from the preseason opener against the Eagles, including Quincy Williams’ ‘egregiously awful’ penalty
PHILADELPHIA – Zach Wilson’s first-quarter knee injury wasn’t the only scary moment Friday night involving a starting quarterback in the preseason opener between the Jets and Eagles. Before Wilson even took the field, Eagles starter Jalen Hurts was leveled by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams with a hit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s what Giants’ Brian Daboll thought of OC Mike Kafka’s play-calling debut
Brian Daboll liked what he saw from his staff during Thursday’s dress rehearsal. The Giants head coach was “pleased” with the operation on the sidelines of his team’s preseason debut against the New England Patriots on Thursday, noting after the contest that his team “didn’t have any wasted timeouts on substitution errors or getting calls in late.”
Ex-Yankees coach is ‘logical leading candidate’ in Phillies’ manager search
The full-time manager position for the Philadelphia Phillies is technically going to be up for grabs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Discarded Yankees pitcher matches 56-year-old record with new team
The Yankees dumped Jordan Montgomery because he didn’t figure in their postseason plans, but the St. Louis Cardinals happily are taking the left-hander’s regular-season wins. Montgomery set a team record on Friday night, according to USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale, who tweeted:. Note to readers: if you...
Little League Baseball Metro Region 2022: Toms River East falls to Massapequa Coast (N.Y.) in championship game
Toms River East fell one game shy of a trip to the Little League World Series in a 4-0 loss to Massapequa Coast (N.Y.) in the Metro Region championship on Friday night in Bristol, Conn. Massapequa’s Joey Lionetti pitched a no-hitter, walked one and struck out nine. Toms River’s Christian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Groomes a standout among Hoboken’s basketball stars | Opinion
Dr. James Naismith, credited with the invention of peach basketball in 1892, would certainly be amazed to see how the game has transformed over time and become a global phenomenon. In its inception, peach basketball was an indoor game encouraging physical conditioning “fair for all players, yet not too rough.”
Mets should honor 2015 team, MLB insider says
The 2022 New York Mets Old Timers’ Day is approaching, and it’s an opportunity to honor some former greats. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Does Yankees’ Aaron Judge sense frustration in clubhouse?
BOSTON — The Yankees walked quietly off the field at Fenway Park. The Red Sox celebrated wildly. A walk-off 3-2 loss in 10 innings meant that the Yankees had lost eight of their last nine games Friday night.
What channel is the Yankees game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox on Saturday
The New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox in a regular season game on Saturday, August 13, 2022 (8/13/22) at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of DirectTV Streamor fuboTV-- both of which carry FOX. Here’s what you need to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yankees injury updates: Giancarlo Stanton, Matt Carpenter, Luis Severino, Zack Britton
BOSTON — Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided several injury updates prior to Friday night’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Latest: Stanton ramped up his baseball activities at Yankee Stadium on Friday. Boone said the slugger likely hit off a high-velocity machine and worked in the outfield. The Yankee still didn’t have a timetable for Stanton’s return and he hasn’t run the bases yet. Boone added that Stanton still feels the injury when he wakes up in the morning. “The progress has been slow but it’s been steady,” Boone said. The manager added, “We feel like he’s moving in the right direction.”
Yankees fireballing reliever making progress, could help late season
BOSTON — The Yankees have a growing hope that Stephen Ridings could still help them this season. The 6-foot-8 fireballing reliever has been finally healthy and throwing bullpen sessions at Cressey Sports Performance in Jupiter, Fla., and could soon report to the team’s player development complex in Tampa with an eye on getting into minor-league rehab games and potentially back to the majors, pitching coach Matt Blake said.
Phillies could be missing big bat for weekend series vs. Mets
Are the Philadelphia Phillies down another player?. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Slugger Kyle Shwarber exited Thursday’s game against the Miami Marlins in the 5th inning with a strained right calf, and it looks like he may need to take the weekend off. From the Philadelphia...
Ex-Mets ace talks being back at Citi Field with Phillies
Noah Syndergaard is back at Citi Field. But this time, he is wearing a Philadelphia Phillies jersey. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The former New York Mets right-hander was sent to the Phillies from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline. Here’s what he said...
Yankees’ 3 options to replace Clay Holmes as closer
BOSTON — The Yankees have a closer problem. They need to take action. When Clay Holmes blew his third straight save en route to the Yankees’ 3-2, walk-off, 10-inning loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday night, it signaled that manager Aaron Boone would have to turn to other members of his bullpen in crucial moments going forward until the right-hander rights his command.
Yankees’ Clay Holmes chokes again, Red Sox win in 10 innings | Rapid reaction
BOSTON — The Yankees need a new closer. Clay Holmes choked once again and then Tommy Pham hit a walk-off single to sink the Yankees, 3-2, in 10 innings against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday night. Ghost runner Christian Arroyo scored from third base after Jaylin...
Yankees can be fixed if they ‘go to the dentist’
The club has recently found itself in a slump, and now people are weighing in with their opinions on what’s happening in the Bronx. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Yankees lineup vs. Red Sox Friday: Gleyber Torres DH, Domingo German vs. Nathan Eovaldi (8/12/22)
BOSTON — Here is the lineup for the New York Yankees at the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday night. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. Yankees righty Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA) will face Red Sox righty Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA). 1. DJ LeMahieu,...
NJ.com
NJ
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0