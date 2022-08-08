Wildfire Education Academy Invites Residents to Join Virtual Session on Home Hardening and Defensible Space Projects August 15, 2022

Our dry pattern looks to persist thru the weekend, then low pressure off the coast finally pulls away and that leaves the 4 Corners high the dominant weather player. So by next Monday afternoon moisture begins to appear, bringing a 20% chance of T-storms to Inyo and Mono County. Right now the next Tuesday / Thursday timeframe looks to be our best chance of showers and storms, capable of heavy rainfall. Stay tuned to Monday forecast for updates…DMATT.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO