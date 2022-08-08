Wildfire Education Academy Invites Residents to Join Virtual Session on Home Hardening and Defensible Space Projects August 15, 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
sierrawave.net
Great Basin Unified Air Pollution Control District Turns its Monitors to Wildfire Smoke
With extensive protocols to control wind-blown dust off the Owens Lake, Great Basin Unified. Air Pollution Control District’s attention, and monitors, are now turned toward tracking. wildland fire smoke impacts across Inyo, Mono and Alpine counties. So far this fire season, which now is pretty much 12 months out...
sierrawave.net
Mammoth Hospital Receives $10,000 Grant From Albertsons and Vons Foundation
For the tenth year in a row, Mammoth Hospital has received a $10,000 grant from the Albertsons Companies and Vons Foundation to fund $10 mammograms for low-income residents in Mammoth Lakes and its surrounding communities. With this gift, the Vons Foundation has given $100,000 to Mammoth Hospital’s low-cost mammography program!
sierrawave.net
Bishop Paiute Tribe Swears-In New Council Members
On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, during the regular Bishop Paiute Tribal Council meeting, two new community members were sworn onto the Bishop Tribal Council. Meryl Picard and Mitchell David took their Oath of Office, after being elected at the Tribe’s General Election on July 12th. Both, Meryl Picard and...
sierrawave.net
Dennis Mattinson, Weather, Weekend 08-12-2022 to 08-14-2022
Our dry pattern looks to persist thru the weekend, then low pressure off the coast finally pulls away and that leaves the 4 Corners high the dominant weather player. So by next Monday afternoon moisture begins to appear, bringing a 20% chance of T-storms to Inyo and Mono County. Right now the next Tuesday / Thursday timeframe looks to be our best chance of showers and storms, capable of heavy rainfall. Stay tuned to Monday forecast for updates…DMATT.
Comments / 0