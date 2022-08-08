ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Bay County man charged with pointing shotgun at Amazon delivery drivers

FRASER TWP, MI — A Bay County man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun. About 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to North Elevator Road near East Anderson Road in Fraser Township for an assault complaint. They spoke with two men who said they had been in a vehicle delivering packages ordered from Amazon.
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office warn residents of familiar phone scam

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people posing as officials with the Sheriff’s Office, who inform residents they have missed jury duty and need to pay a fine over the phone.
Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
Railroad work closes busy section of Salzburg in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - Railroad work will close a portion of Salzburg in Bay City, making the morning and evening commutes a little tricky through the area. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the east and westbound lanes of M84/M13, or Salzburg Road, from Chilson to Warner streets will be closed starting on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure is expected to last until Aug. 18.
Man dies after wave, rip current take him into Saginaw Bay

CASEVILLE TWP, MI — A man is dead after a wave knocked him into the Saginaw Bay, then a suspected rip current kept him from getting to safety. During the 11 a.m.-hour on Thursday, Aug. 11, two 65-year-old men from Oakland County’s Commerce Township were standing on a sandbar in the bay’s rough waters in Huron County’s Caseville Township. A wave knocked the men down, with one able to get back to shore.
Triathlon with a twist: registration for Bay County ‘driathlon’ is now open

BAY CITY, MI - Athletes will be heading to Bay County this September to show off their skills and compete in a multi-stage event. The Bay City Morning Rotary Club announced that its annual ‘driathlon’ is returning for its 11th year on Sept. 18. A driathlon is a bit different than a typical triathlon - the event replaces the traditional swimming event with a 5K kayak/canoe paddle. The paddle portion of the competition is followed by a 20K bicycle ride and a 5K run.
Chalk Walk Art Festival to brighten downtown Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - An annual festival is set to brighten up Bay City’s streets with vibrant splashes of color this weekend. The annual Bay City Chalk Walk Art Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the area around Center and Water Street.
SVSU prepares to kick off series of annual career fairs

KOCHVILLE, MI-- Saginaw Valley State University students, alumni and local job seekers are encouraged to join in on a number of employment fairs and networking events. As part of this year’s efforts, SVSU’s Office of Career Services is planning to host seven employment fairs throughout the 2022-2023 academic year.
