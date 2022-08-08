Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay County man charged with pointing shotgun at Amazon delivery drivers
FRASER TWP, MI — A Bay County man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun. About 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to North Elevator Road near East Anderson Road in Fraser Township for an assault complaint. They spoke with two men who said they had been in a vehicle delivering packages ordered from Amazon.
Saginaw teen gets juvenile probation for role in man’s 2020 fatal shooting at parking lot party
SAGINAW, MI — Rather than joining his older brother and codefendant in prison for his role in the shooting death of a Saginaw man in the spring of 2020, a teen is to get a second chance by being a ward of the state. Enaris D. Hoskins, 17, on...
Mother sentenced after child brings marijuana gummies to school
FLINT, MI – The attorney for a Genesee County mother whose 6-year-old daughter took THC-infused gummies and distributed them to her kindergarten classmates said her client is “extremely horrified and remorseful” prior to the woman being given a delayed sentence that could afford her the chance to avoid having a felony conviction on her record.
WILX-TV
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office warn residents of familiar phone scam
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people posing as officials with the Sheriff’s Office, who inform residents they have missed jury duty and need to pay a fine over the phone.
Saginaw man arrested after allegedly shooting gun on East Side, leading police on chase
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is in custody after reportedly firing a gun on the city’s East Side and leading police on a chase. Contrary to social media reports, though, the suspect is not alleged to have opened fire on police. Just after 10 p.m. on Monday,...
Owosso man shot by Michigan State Police trooper Thursday identified
Ricky Potter, 39, was shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper on Aug. 4. Potter is still in the hospital, but he is alert and stable.
abc12.com
Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
Drunken crash in Birch Run Township leaves two hospitalized, one jailed
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
Michigan’s Port Crescent State Park offers endless beauty on Lake Huron
PORT AUSTIN, MI - The relaxing splash of Lake Huron’s waves on the three miles of sandy beaches at Port Crescent State Park is just one of several reasons it’s worth the visit. In the daylight, park supervisor Brian Dunn said you may be able to spot deer,...
Railroad work closes busy section of Salzburg in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Railroad work will close a portion of Salzburg in Bay City, making the morning and evening commutes a little tricky through the area. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the east and westbound lanes of M84/M13, or Salzburg Road, from Chilson to Warner streets will be closed starting on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure is expected to last until Aug. 18.
Man dies after wave, rip current take him into Saginaw Bay
CASEVILLE TWP, MI — A man is dead after a wave knocked him into the Saginaw Bay, then a suspected rip current kept him from getting to safety. During the 11 a.m.-hour on Thursday, Aug. 11, two 65-year-old men from Oakland County’s Commerce Township were standing on a sandbar in the bay’s rough waters in Huron County’s Caseville Township. A wave knocked the men down, with one able to get back to shore.
Triathlon with a twist: registration for Bay County ‘driathlon’ is now open
BAY CITY, MI - Athletes will be heading to Bay County this September to show off their skills and compete in a multi-stage event. The Bay City Morning Rotary Club announced that its annual ‘driathlon’ is returning for its 11th year on Sept. 18. A driathlon is a bit different than a typical triathlon - the event replaces the traditional swimming event with a 5K kayak/canoe paddle. The paddle portion of the competition is followed by a 20K bicycle ride and a 5K run.
Corndogs, carnival rides, races and more: it’s fair time in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - A Bay County summertime and agricultural tradition has returned for its 157th year. The Bay County Fair and Youth Exposition kicked off on Tuesday this week and it will continue until Saturday, Aug. 13. If you haven’t wandered down to the fair yet, there are still plenty of things to do this week in the remaining days of the fair.
Chalk Walk Art Festival to brighten downtown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - An annual festival is set to brighten up Bay City’s streets with vibrant splashes of color this weekend. The annual Bay City Chalk Walk Art Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the area around Center and Water Street.
Bay County Fair 2022 still has one day left for family fun
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay County Fair has nearly come and gone another year. There’s still one more chance to get to the fairgrounds for the classic fair foods, carnival rides, pet the animals and more. Saturday, Aug. 12 features a horse show, a chance to browse through...
Saginaw riverfront could receive $3M investment for economic development
SAGINAW, MI— A $3 million dollar investment from the federal government is set to help transform a span along the Saginaw riverfront. The funds proposed by Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint), will highlight new plans for economic development in the area around 507 S. Washington Ave.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Lumberjill Concessions has sweet s’more ‘egg roll,’ savory pulled pork nachos
EVART, MI — Lumberjill Concessions, a food truck found at the summertime Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival and other events in Michigan, offers a sweet s’more “egg roll,” plus savory pulled pork nachos, Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, olive burgers and Swamp Fries. Just like the classic...
SVSU prepares to kick off series of annual career fairs
KOCHVILLE, MI-- Saginaw Valley State University students, alumni and local job seekers are encouraged to join in on a number of employment fairs and networking events. As part of this year’s efforts, SVSU’s Office of Career Services is planning to host seven employment fairs throughout the 2022-2023 academic year.
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornado touchdowns in Michigan
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI - A National Weather Service survey team has concluded that two weak, short-lived tornadoes did touch down Monday in Tuscola County’s Thumb region, uprooting trees and shearing off tree limbs. No injuries or structural damage was reported with these tiny twisters. The maximum speed of the...
Lolobee’s, late-night coffee and tea lounge, opens in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Lolobee’s Lounge, a new late-night coffee and tea lounge, is preparing to celebrate its grand opening in Bay City. Lolobee’s recently opened at 106 S. Linn St., offering coffee, tea and community from noon to midnight every day except Wednesday when it is closed.
