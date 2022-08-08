One person critically injured after falling into 30-foot holding tank at Thompson's Station construction site

After several hours of hard work and dedication from volunteers and members of the Mill Creek Watershed Association, Nolensville now has an exciting new Butterfly Garden. At the end of July, across a three-day span, volunteers and members of the community came out to install the new garden at the Nolensville High School campus. This process involved preparing the site, planting over 25 different native plant species, and building deterrent fencing to keep the new space safe from local wildlife.

NOLENSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO