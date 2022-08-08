One person critically injured after falling into 30-foot holding tank at Thompson's Station construction site

Read full article on original website
Brentwood Police reminding motorists, pedestrians to use caution following video of car on pedestrian path
The Brentwood Police Department is reminding motorists and pedestrians to exercise safety and caution around multi-use pedestrian paths after a video was posted to social media showing a car drive on a pedestrian trail alongside Concord Road. The video was recorded and posted to Facebook by a resident who was...
Franklin Fire Department’s Citizens’ Fire Academy returns after two-year break due to COVID-19
Franklin Fire Department’s Citizens’ Fire Academy will return next month after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release, the eight-week course, which began in 2007, aims to allow citizens to “experience firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter.”
Nolensville police data shows 111 vehicle crashes for 2022 so far, multiple driving violations and more
At Nolensville’s most recent Board of Commissioners meeting, the Nolensville Police Department released a report detailing crash data, traffic enforcement data, crime statistics and computer-aided dispatch system (C.A.D.) activity for the month of July as well as the 2022 year. In the month of July, the Nolensville Police Department...
Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. John LoPiccolo recognized with 2022 Civic Award
Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. John LoPiccolo has been recognized with the department's 2022 Civic Award. "In January of this year, Lt. LoPiccolo organized and executed Brentwood's first smoke alarm campaign targeting multi-occupancy households in his first-due district," BFR said in a social media post. "After installing more than 40...
BNA lands service to White Plains, Norfolk via budget carrier
Breeze Airways will introduce nonstop service via Nashville International Airport to White Plains, New York, and one-stop service to Norfolk, Virginia, with fares starting at $39 one way. According to a release, the flights will start Nov. 2. For the future flights, Breeze will connect BNA to both Norfolk and...
Nolensville High School's new Butterfly Garden to help Monarch butterfly population thrive, make town more sustainable
After several hours of hard work and dedication from volunteers and members of the Mill Creek Watershed Association, Nolensville now has an exciting new Butterfly Garden. At the end of July, across a three-day span, volunteers and members of the community came out to install the new garden at the Nolensville High School campus. This process involved preparing the site, planting over 25 different native plant species, and building deterrent fencing to keep the new space safe from local wildlife.
Two days of fun remain at the 2022 Williamson County Fair
The final two days of the Williamson County Fair are here with plenty of fun left for the whole family. The fair will open at 6 p.m. on Friday featuring performances by Dream Catchers, Spiritualaires and Friends and Nightingale at 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. respectively. There will...
Williamson County educator Willie Dickerson honored for 50 years of service
Williamson County educator Willie Dickerson was recognized on Thursday by dozens of her professional peers, community members, family members and former students for her 50 years of service to Williamson County Schools. Dickerson currently serves as WCS' Executive Director of Secondary Schools, having most previously served as Franklin High School's...
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
GraceWorks Ministries collects nearly 7,000 pounds of donations in partnership with Williamson County Fair
The Williamson County Fair has a modest entrance fee. Though, this past Monday, attendees could get in not only with money, but with donations to GraceWorks Ministries' Food Pantry, an initiative that collected 6,905 lbs. of donations. The donations of canned foods and toiletries will aid GraceWorks Ministries’ efforts to...
Carolyn Powers Johnson
Carolyn Powers Johnson, age 84 of Franklin, passed away Aug. 10, at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Franklin and a member of Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church. Carolyn was also a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Teaching Sorority serving in numerous official positions. She was a much loved...
CPA hires Franklin resident Jim Williams as new head coach for boys golf
On Tuesday, Christ Presbyterian Academy announced the hire of Jim Williams as its new head coach for boys golf. Williams will join girls golf head coach Meg Terry and Craig Bradshaw, a former basketball star at CPA and Belmont, as part of the Lions golf program. “I am thrilled to...
Downtown Franklin Rotary Club to host new field day event to raise funds for inclusive playground
The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club (DFRC) is seeking teams for its new Rollick & Roll Community Field Day to be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Fieldstone Park. Proceeds from the event will go toward the construction of Franklin’s first inclusive playground, Ellie G’s Dream World. “We wanted...
Ralph Edward Mabry
Ralph Edward Mabry, age 77 of Franklin, passed away Aug. 10 at his home. He was born in Gainesboro to the late U.L. & Thelma Mabry. Ralph received his bachelor’s degree from David Lipscomb University. He was a member and former deacon of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ. Ralph...
Two newcomers to county’s Board of Education getting ready for their closeups
After the recent election for six of the 12 seats on the Williamson County Board of Education, two newcomers will be sworn in at the Sept. 19 regular monthly meeting. Filling the gap left in District 8 by Candy Emerson will be Donna Clements, who defeated Ken Chilton with 2,036 votes to his 1,229. In District 12, Drason Beasley assumes the seat as he received 1,950 votes to incumbent Nancy Garrett’s 1,374.
WCS survey results show central office, school board could do more to place value on teachers
Saying “we’ve got some work to do,” Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden shared some sobering results with Board of Education members Thursday night from a survey of district teachers that was taken as the 2021-22 school year came to a close in May. Some of the...
Rebecca Anne “Becky” Short
Rebecca Anne “Becky” Short, age 80 of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9. Becky was a retired Director of Purchasing with Williamson Medical Center. She was the former Board of Director for the Carnton Plantation and active member of the Heritage Foundation. She was an avid gardener,...
Shannon Terry’s On3 seeks to enforce ex-writer’s noncompete
Serial sports media entrepreneur Shannon Terry’s growing On3 network of college sports sites is seeking to force a former writer to shut down his new podcast covering Ohio State football. Jeremy Birmingham left Lettermen Row, On3’s Ohio State site, in June. He appeared on YouTube shows and podcasts while...
Recruiting roundup: LA's Dugan inks with UT baseball, CPA's Brown headed to Oklahoma football as PWO
Late summer has brought more decisions from local athletes about where they will play at the next level. You can read coverage of previous football signings here: FRA's Joe Crocker to Mississippi State, Independence's Ty Lockwood to Alabama, Beech's Andrew Paige to MTSU, and Blackman's Justin Brown to Mississippi State.
Franklin Theatre welcoming 'Elvis' to the building next week
You might as well call The Franklin Theatre the Heartbreak Hotel next week. The theater is hosting two King-sized films next week as part of its programming, with the June hit biopic Elvis playing alongside the Elvis Presley classic Blue Hawaii for the Silver Screening series. The Austin Butler/Tom Hanks-led...
