If you're looking for a new Xbox controller, you have plenty of options outside of Microsoft's official wireless controller. Many third-party Xbox controllers are officially licensed and offer bonus features such as mappable back paddles, customization, profile support, and even modular designs. Looking beyond the standard Xbox controller is particularly useful if you play online multiplayer, as many of the third-party options out there contain features specifically designed to help your performance. Of course, Microsoft also has a pair of first-party controllers outside of the standard Xbox controller that are absolutely fantastic: the Xbox Elite Series 2 for competitive gaming and the Xbox Adaptive Controller for accessibility. We've rounded up the best Xbox controllers you can buy in 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO