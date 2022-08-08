ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak Police investigate two vehicle accident

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
(Red Oak) Both drivers escaped injuries when a northbound vehicle struck a southbound vehicle on Sunday in Red Oak.

According to the Red Oak Police Department, the accident took place at N Boundary Street and E Hammond Street at 3:57 p.m. 77-year-old Jane Waltz, of Red Oak was Northbound on N Boundary Street in a 2016 Chevy Equinox while 53-year-old Brenda Vrba, of Red Oak, was Southbound on N Boundary Street in a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Waltz crossed over the middle of the street into the lane of Vrba. The vehicles collided in the front. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident and the investigation continues.

One person seriously injured in Mills County crash

(Glenwood) A driver who fell asleep at the wheel in Mills County was transported to the hospital by helicopter. 40-year-old Sean Kinsley, of Red Oak, was westbound on Highway 34 in a 1998 Mazda the morning of August 2nd. At 5:45, near Highway 59, the vehicle veered off the roadway into the north ditch and continued down the embankment into a section of trees.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
