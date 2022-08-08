Read full article on original website
Fox17
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash at Jamestown Township intersection
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is hurt after a crash in Jamestown Township Friday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Greenly Street at around 4 p.m. We’re told the 56-year-old man was riding south on 40th Avenue while operating...
Fox17
Police identify 2 victims in South Haven drowning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police have identified the names of the two people who drowned in South Haven earlier this week. The South Haven Police Department says 22-year-old Kory Ernster from Novi and 19-year-old Emily MacDonald from Columbus died after being pulled from Lake Michigan on Monday. Both were...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Fox17
Battle Creek intersection reopens after 2nd crash in same area
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A crash shut down another Battle Creek intersection Friday. Calhoun County dispatchers informed us that Michigan Avenue and Washington Avenue was closed until about 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the scene of a different crash earlier in the day. This story is developing and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
Fox17
Biker hospitalized after crash
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man from Elkhart is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells us it happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Sean Neff was riding along M-205 when he tried to pass a car on the left as the driver...
Fox17
GRPD: 2 dead, child found safe in Grand Rapids home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating, after two people were found dead at a home on the southeast side of the city. A man and a woman were deceased at a home on Oakdale Street Southeast, police say. Both victims were adults. Also...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit
DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
‘Very scary’: Parking lot death witness describes driver’s demeanor
A day after a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot, an eyewitness is sharing what she saw.
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
Fox17
1 injured in SE Grand Rapids shooting, suspect at large
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is injured following a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids early Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident occurred near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Burton Street before 2:30 a.m. We’re told the victim was sitting inside a car...
One shot, police looking for suspect in Muskegon
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Muskegon.
Mother and her kids carjacked at gunpoint near Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan mother is shaken up after she was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her kids. The frightening experience happened Friday, August 5 at McDonald's in Kentwood near the Woodland Mall. "I was in shock. I had a gun to my head," said Tiffany...
13abc.com
MSP: One dead after single vehicle crash in Lenawee County
ROME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan State Police say one man was killed in a single vehicle crash that happened in Lenawee County on Wednesday. MSP says troopers were dispatched to the crash on Southard Highway south of Burton Road at 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 10. According to MSP, a...
Coast Guard recovers body of 21-year-old swimmer swept away shore at Lake Michigan beach
The body of a 21-year-old man has been recovered from Lake Michigan after he drowned off the beach at Grand Haven State Park over the weekend.
Deputies: Driver ‘intentionally’ hit, killed pedestrian
A driver near Kalamazoo intentionally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, killing her, deputies say.
Fox17
Charges in Detroit shooting reminiscent of others across the state
MICHIGAN — A man has been charged after his 5-year-old nephew shot himself in the foot, mirroring charges levied against gun owners across the state— including in Kent County and in the case against the parents of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. The 5 year-old shot himself...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man drowns in Anchor Bay after jumping into water, officials say
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb Township man who was on a boat with 17 family members and friends over the weekend drowned after he jumped into the water in Anchor Bay, officials said. Macomb County divers were called around 6 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 7) to an area of...
Fox17
Grandfather of suspect in teen's death charged with involuntary manslaughter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An additional suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old back in May. The shooting left Gabriel Hojnacki dead on the night of Saturday, May 28. Days later, another 13-year-old was charged with one count of careless discharge. Their name is not...
