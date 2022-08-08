Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
Montgomery ISD installs school bathrooms sensors to detect gunshots, vape smoke
Smart sensors capable of detecting gunshots, "aggression" and vaping students have been put in place at two locations.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man charged with molesting 15-year-old at group home in NW Harris Co., court docs state
A Houston man was recently charged with molesting a 15-year-old girl two years after she made an outcry during a hospital visit. Harris County court documents state that the teen told investigators she was molested while staying at the Brave Hearts children center. When KPRC 2 visited the facility in...
Click2Houston.com
Free or reduced-priced meals: Houston ISD opens application for students attending these schools
HOUSTON – Students who will attend certain Houston ISD schools can apply for free or reduced-price meals for the 2022-2023 school year as long as they meet certain requirements. In a release on Thursday, nine HISD schools will participate in the application process. Beginning this month, the district will...
'You have destroyed us': Family on Houston's south side desperate for justice after deadly shooting
Dashawn Celestine was murdered on July 12 in his own driveway on the south side of Houston. Investigators are unsure if he was targeted or if was a random act of violence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
‘The first thing I thought about was my kids’: Driver says she knew woman pointing gun at her while driving in NW Houston
HOUSTON – Despite how it seems in a witnesses video, the apparent victim in this situation says this was not a case of road rage, but instead, ongoing jealousy that has now become violent. ”The first thing I thought about was my kids,” said Alysia Hagan. Hagan says...
cw39.com
Former Texas peace officer, now serial rapist, gets 10 years
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed “The Ghost Hunter,” who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. David Lynn Turner, of San Jacinto County, was found guilty to sexually assaulted at least two women....
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend Sheriff announces plan to increase law enforcement in schools
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies might be more common sights at county schools after Sheriff Eric Fagan announced a new initiative meant to reduce the risk of school shootings ahead of the new school year. Fagan in a press conference last week asked for county law enforcement agencies to...
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms
KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five men in custody after attempting to steal an ATM
SAN ANTONIO — Five men are in custody after police say they tried to steal an ATM on the northside of town early Friday morning. It happened on the 5200 block of Blanco Rd. near Jackson Keller Rd around 4:30 a.m. An officer was passing the free standing ATM...
TikTok helps Houston woman find home for puppy abandoned in trash ditch
The popular social media platform helped Taylor Dixon find the puppy a forever home.
cw39.com
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend in northwest Harris County, claims self-defense
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said. The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.
Houston woman goes viral on TikTok after rescuing puppy dumped in trash ditch
The popular social media platform helped Taylor Dixon find the puppy a forever home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Royalton at River Oaks luxury high-rise complex evacuated after structural failures
Ruptured pipes and collapsed concrete were reported at the Houston luxury condo building on Thursday.
fox26houston.com
Battle to come over $1.2 billion bond proposal by Harris County leaders
HOUSTON - It's been a full week since the Democratic majority on Harris County Commissioner's Court voted to ask local taxpayers for permission to borrow an additional $1.2 billion - a bond issue aimed at improving roads, parks, and public safety infrastructure. "I know well where folks want to see...
These twins have done almost everything together. Now, they're new principals at two Klein ISD elementary schools
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday marks the start of the new school year at Klein ISD, and it’s an extra special start for one set of twins who’ve literally made the district a home for a lifetime. Charla Wilson and Carissa Rodgers are the brand-new principals of...
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
11 Houston shops for ice cream and other icy desserts to beat the heat
In a cone or on a stick, here are the best places for chilled treats.
cw39.com
HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
cw39.com
1 dead, 1 injured in southeast Houston shooting, police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston. Police say around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at 8501 Broadway near Rockhill Street, an altercation occurred between several men. One man pulled out a pistol...
fox26houston.com
Houston man fighting $700 water bill gets answers with help of FOX 26
HOUSTON - For the last nine months, a Houston man has been fighting the city on a water bill that he says was more than 17 times what he usually pays. On Tuesday, FOX 26 helped that man resolve the issue and get his money back. Since 1946, Gregory Keith...
Chron.com
Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 2