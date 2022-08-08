Man wanted for attempted murder in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man wanted on an attempted murder charge in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Sunday evening to Rock Crusher Road in reference to a shooting.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his ankle.

The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

While investigating, deputies identified Kristopher Lamar Jenkins, 34, of Walhalla, as the suspect in the shooting.

According to the arrest warrant, Jenkins pointed a gun at the victim’s chest and made threats to

shoot him. A struggle ensued and the gun fired, with a bullet striking the victim in the ankle.

The sheriff’s office said Jenkins was also operating a stolen vehicle from the city of Seneca.

Deputies saw the vehicle Jenkins was operating in the parking lot of a business on Wells Highway.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, however, Jenkins did not pull over and a pursuit began, which concluded near the area of S. Depot Street and Fairfield Drive in Seneca when Jenkins got out of the vehicle and ran.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

