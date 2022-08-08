ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Man wanted for attempted murder in Oconee Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xwJs_0h9MgmeW00

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man wanted on an attempted murder charge in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Sunday evening to Rock Crusher Road in reference to a shooting.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his ankle.

The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

While investigating, deputies identified Kristopher Lamar Jenkins, 34, of Walhalla, as the suspect in the shooting.

According to the arrest warrant, Jenkins pointed a gun at the victim’s chest and made threats to
shoot him. A struggle ensued and the gun fired, with a bullet striking the victim in the ankle.

The sheriff’s office said Jenkins was also operating a stolen vehicle from the city of Seneca.

Deputies saw the vehicle Jenkins was operating in the parking lot of a business on Wells Highway.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, however, Jenkins did not pull over and a pursuit began, which concluded near the area of S. Depot Street and Fairfield Drive in Seneca when Jenkins got out of the vehicle and ran.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for suspect accused of breaking into restaurant

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of breaking into multiple buildings, including a restaurant. According to deputies, an unknown individual was seen driving to the Southport Bar and Grill at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday in a dark sedan wearing a white shirt, jeans, and white shoes.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, SC
County
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
Walhalla, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Walhalla, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday morning. According to deputies, 33-year-old Kenny Webster was last seen at around 7:00 a.m. on Bruce Road. Webster is six-feet-three, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Man dies weeks after crash in Spartanburg Co.

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner says one person is dead weeks after a crash in Moore. According to the coroner, the crash happened on Sunday, July 3, near 7601 Hwy. 221 in Moore. The coroner says the victim, 37-year-old Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, died at Spartanburg Regional...
MOORE, SC
FOX Carolina

New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Oconee Co#Rock Crusher Road#Wells Highway#Nexstar Media Inc
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg man dies from injuries in crash, coroner says

MOORE, S.C. — An Upstate man hospitalized for more than a month after a crash has died from his injuries, according to the coroner's office. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Nicholas Sprouse Gregory, 37, of Spartanburg, died Friday morning at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Clevenger said Gregory was...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect stole truck, trailer, excavator in Anderson, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect who stole from a business in Anderson overnight. Deputies said the suspect stole a truck, a trailer, and an excavator from Jimmy L. Davis Construction on Welpine Road around 2:30 a.m. Below is a...
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Downtown break in leads to arrest

Officers were unable to contact any Lululemon employees at the time of the event, reporting that they left a note for staff and taped the location off with police tape until further contact could be made.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials seek info after puppy found in Spartanburg Co. dumpster

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Environmental Enforcement officers are seeking information from the public after they found a puppy inside of a dumpster Thursday. According to the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Willis Terrance Road after receiving a call about a dog in a dumpster. Once officers arrived […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Three teens who fled American Marine Institute facility in custody

UPDATE: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Carter Weaver announced early Thursday morning three juveniles who ran away from the American Marine Institute on Wednesday afternoon are in custody. The three teens, all aged 14, were taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. No other details were provided. — GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Gorgetown […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy