CNBC
Dutch detain suspected developer of crypto mixer Tornado Cash
Dutch authorities on Friday said they had arrested a 29-year-old man believed to be a developer for the crypto mixing service Tornado Cash, which the United States put on its sanctions list this week. The U.S. sanctions announced on Monday followed allegations that Tornado Cash was helping conceal billions in...
CNBC
Tornado Cash developer detained, Core Scientific cuts jobs, and BlackRock's bitcoin bet: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Santiago Portela, CEO of Fitchin, discusses BlackRock's new private bitcoin trust and the trend of major asset management firms betting on crypto.
CNBC
Trump faces a slew of investigations and lawsuits — and they're heating up as he weighs White House run
As Donald Trump considers whether to make a third run for the White House, the former president faces a raft of official investigations and civil lawsuits. The investigations are focused on efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden, the removal of White House records to Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
CNBC
What to do with your money when inflation is high, according to a 27-year-old former stock trader on track to earn $1 million this year
Although the inflation rate dropped 0.6% in July from its June peak, prices are still high. And Americans can feel it in everyday life, from gas to grocery prices to travel costs. There will likely be difficult times ahead, says Lauren Simmons, a 27-year-old former stock trader on track to...
CNBC
U.S. is ‘not going anywhere,’ Middle East envoy says, as China’s Xi expected to visit Saudi Arabia
The U.S. on Friday disputed claims that a forthcoming visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia signals America's waning influence in the Middle East. "The United States is a vital partner to not only Saudi Arabia but each of the countries in the region," Tim Lenderking, special envoy for Yemen, told CNBC.
CNBC
Biden senior advisor Anita Dunn has to divest investment portfolio worth between $16.8 million and $48.2 million to avoid conflicts
The almost 20 listed clients once represented by Biden aide Anita Dunn include AT&T, Micron, American Clean Power Association, Lyft, Pivotal Ventures, Pfizer, Salesforce and Reddit. The disclosure also shows dozens of stock holdings owned by Dunn, including previous call and put options tied to the S&P 500, corporate and...
CNBC
Hackers have stolen $1.4 billion this year using crypto bridges. Here’s why it's happening
Crypto bridges, which link blockchain networks together, have become major targets for cybercriminals. A total of around $1.4 billion has been lost to breaches on cross-chain bridges this year, according to figures from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. The biggest incident was the record $615 million haul snatched from Ronin, a...
CNBC
Zoom investor tells startup founders: ‘Forget the past three years’ and accept 50% valuation hit
Founders are being advised to accept valuations 50% lower than just a few months ago, according to Eugene Zhang, a veteran Silicon Valley investor, and Nichole Wischoff, a startup executive turned VC. "The market is kind of marching together saying, `Expect a 35% to 50% valuation decrease from the last...
CNBC
An unusual deal gave Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin $8.5 million in stock. He paid $0 in tax on it.
In January 2020, Glenn Youngkin, now the Republican governor of Virginia, got some welcome news. A complex corporate transaction had gone through at the Carlyle Group, the powerful private equity company that Youngkin led as co-chief executive. Under the deal, approved by the Carlyle board and code-named "Project Phoenix," he began receiving $8.5 million worth of Carlyle stock, tax-free, according to court documents.
CNBC
Activist Meister eyes up another possible conglomerate break-up to unlock value
MDU Resources is a regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The company is organized into the following four business segments: (i) utilities: electric and natural gas distribution, (ii) pipeline, (iii) construction materials and contracting (their aggregates business), and (iv) construction services. Stock Market Value: $6.3 billion ($31.20...
CNBC
Student loan forgiveness decision will come 'before August 31,' Biden admin confirms: What you need to know
August 31 is an important date for millions of Americans with federal student loans — it's not just the day the pause on payments is set to expire, but also the deadline by which President Joe Biden will decide on broader federal student loan forgiveness. That's at least according...
CNBC
Consumers may qualify for up to $10,000 — or more — in climate tax breaks and rebates in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act includes thousands of dollars in tax credits and rebates for consumers who buy electric vehicles, install solar panels or make other energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. Democrats' legislation is also expected to have indirect financial benefits for consumers, saving them an estimated $170 to $220 a...
CNBC
Inflation is peaking, and that is ‘nirvana’ for stocks, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is finally peaking, which is good news for stocks that have been trampled in recent months. "The stock market … totally saw peak inflation coming," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is peaking, which...
CNBC
Two former JPMorgan metals traders found guilty in landmark 'spoofing' case
The bank's former global precious metals desk head Michael Nowak, precious metals trader Gregg Smith and salesperson Jeffrey Ruffo had been charged by the Justice Department with racketeering and conspiracy in the agency's most aggressive case to date targeting a manipulative trading tactic known as spoofing. Nowak was convicted on...
CNBC
Why the U.S. is struggling to modernize the electric grid
Blackouts are growing more frequent in the United States. Of the $12.86 billion in grid-modernization investment under consideration, regulators only approved $478.7 million during the quarter, according to the NC Clean Energy Technology Center. Certain state and regional regulators often have political incentives to fight against changes to the power...
CNBC
Mark Cuban: Buying real estate in the metaverse is 'the dumbest' idea ever
Buying digital land in the metaverse may not be the best use of your money, according to billionaire investor Mark Cuban. Although Cuban is a well-documented cryptocurrency enthusiast, he called purchasing virtual real estate in the metaverse "the dumbest s--- ever" in a recent interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel.
CNBC
Argentina hikes interest rate by 950 basis points to 69.5% as inflation hits 20-year high
The central bank raised the benchmark "Leliq" rate for the 28-day term to 69.5% from 60%, a rate the bank set just two weeks ago when it hiked the rate by 800 basis points and the government shuffled its Cabinet to install a new economy "superminister." Prices rose 7.4% in...
CNBC
South Korea's president pardons Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol granted a pardon for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee to help overcome a "national economic crisis," South Korea's Justice Ministry said on Friday. The pardon is largely symbolic, with Lee already out on parole after serving 18 months in jail for bribery relating...
CNBC
Trump Organization, ex-CFO to face October criminal tax fraud trial in New York
A New York state judge refused to dismiss criminal tax fraud charges against Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Donald Trump is not among the defendants. Jury selection for the trial will begin on Oct. 24, 15 days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. A...
CNBC
Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies at 59
Jain, who most recently served as president of Cantor Fitzgerald, earned an MBA at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and worked at several financial firms, including Merrill Lynch, before moving to Deutsche Bank. He served as co-CEO at Deutsche from 2012 to 2015. "We are grateful to the many people who...
