ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Huron Capital Invests in ExperiGreen, Launches Home Lawn Care Platform

Huron Capital has invested in ExperiGreen Lawn Care of Indiana, launching the Detroit-based middle-market private equity firm’s residential lawn care platform. The amount of the investment was not disclosed. The partnership brings Huron’ Capital’s history of scaling services businesses together with a leadership team and board of directors that...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Humble Design

Humble Design, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a location in Pontiac, provides furnishing services for the homes of families, communities, and veterans emerging from homelessness. Humble Design has furnished more than 2,412 homes since 2009. Half of those who enter housing return to shelters within the year, and the nonprofit seeks to end the cycle of homelessness by creating homes where families can find peace, strength, and hope. Humble Design claims that out of the 50 percent of families that return to homelessness within a year of securing a house, less than 1 percent return to homelessness with their help.
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
Oakland County, MI
Society
County
Oakland County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Pontiac, MI
dbusiness.com

Censys in Ann Arbor Debuts 360 Visibility to Computer Cybersecurity Platforms

Censys, an Ann Arbor-based cybersecurity company that specializes in attack surface management (ASM), has introduced its worldwide channel partner program with more than 10 companies participating. ASM is the continuous discovery, inventory, classification, and monitoring of an organization’s information technology infrastructure from an attacker’s perspective. The program offers...
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbusiness.com

Michigan State University Raises Record $284.4M During 2022 Fiscal Year

Michigan State University in East Lansing raised a record $284.4 million in cash and gift commitments during the 2022 fiscal year, outdoing MSU’s previous fundraising record of $272.6 million from 2019, and topping last year’s total of $232 million. More than 170,000 individual gifts were given to support...
EAST LANSING, MI
dbusiness.com

Hitsville NEXT and Rocket Plaza Grand Opening at the Motown Museum

Motown Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Detroit, celebrated the grand opening of Hitsville NEXT and the Rocket Plaza along W. Grand Boulevard, west of Kipling Avenue, on Monday, Aug. 8. Hitsville NEXT is a community platform designed to further the museum’s role in nurturing the next generation with access to education and resources designed to support emerging artists and entrepreneurs. The Rocket Plaza was funded by a $5 million contribution from Rocket Cos. and the Gilbert Family Foundation. The festivities included remarks from Robin Terry, CEO of Motown Museum; legendary vocalist and songwriter William “Smokey” Robinson; and Otis Williams, the original founding member of The Temptations, who gifted microphones to the museum from his personal collection. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Southfield Center owner defaults on loan

The fate of the Southland Center mall in Taylor is uncertain as its owner has defaulted on its commercial mortgage-backed securities loan. New York City-based Fitch Ratings Inc. said in a commentary last week that New York City-based Brookfield Properties defaulted in July on its maturity payment. The development was first reported by Crain’s Detroit Business.
TAYLOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Care House
Michigan Daily

DTE is lying to you

Every light you flick on, every outlet you use to charge your Mac, every elevator you ascend at the University of Michigan is powered by Detroit-based DTE Energy. During my second semester at the University, I vividly remember looking across the Chrysler Center during a basketball game at a sign that advertised something to the effect of “DTE: green energy.” The sign caught my eye after discussing the company in a Sustainable Living Experience first-year seminar just a few weeks prior.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Bankole: Detroit's Black leadership gave up Thanedar seat

Absent of real Black leadership, Detroiters got bamboozled by state Rep. Shri Thanedar’s $5 million campaign war chest. His predictable win in Tuesday’s primary in the 13th Congressional District has caused a lot of heartburn in the Black establishment class, which is playing the blame game for how a move that effectively denies Detroit Black representation in Congress could have occurred.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Ford Announces Purchase of 650MW of Solar Energy from DTE Energy

Through a new clean energy agreement, DTE Energy will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity in Michigan for Ford Motor Co. by 2025, bringing the Dearborn automaker closer to its goal of carbon neutrality. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The purchase is a strategic investment...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
dbusiness.com

Ann Arbor-based SolSummit Launches Premium Canned Wine Brand

SolSummit, a woman-owned company in Ann Arbor, has launched a certified-sustainable and certified-green premium and portable canned wine product said to be the first of its kind in the local market. After three years of development, SolSummit currently is sold at more than in 70 Michigan retail outlets. The product...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management Market Update Dinner

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management in Bloomfield Hills hosted a market update dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at The Daxton Hotel in downtown Birmingham. To mark the event, Fratarcangeli Wealth made a charitable donation to the Antonella Improta Memorial Foundation, which works to feed those in need, provide funding for service animals, and provide support for struggling families and children. The event featured a dinner and a fireside chat with Jeff Fratarcangeli, managing principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management; Ron Isana, CNBC contributor; Gene Peroni, equity strategist of Peroni Portfolio Advisors; and Kevin O’Leary of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy