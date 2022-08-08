Humble Design, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a location in Pontiac, provides furnishing services for the homes of families, communities, and veterans emerging from homelessness. Humble Design has furnished more than 2,412 homes since 2009. Half of those who enter housing return to shelters within the year, and the nonprofit seeks to end the cycle of homelessness by creating homes where families can find peace, strength, and hope. Humble Design claims that out of the 50 percent of families that return to homelessness within a year of securing a house, less than 1 percent return to homelessness with their help.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO