IMPACT Sheridan announced that the application period for the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition will begin Monday, August 15, and run through Monday, September 19. Prospective contestants will be vying for a portion of the $100,000 seed capital fund that has been set up for the event. There is no cost to apply, and it takes just a few minutes to complete. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to provide some basic information, including a summary of their business idea/product/service, the market they plan to serve, and advantages of their offering over competitive/alternative options.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO