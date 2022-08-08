ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sixth Annual Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Application Period

IMPACT Sheridan announced that the application period for the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition will begin Monday, August 15, and run through Monday, September 19. Prospective contestants will be vying for a portion of the $100,000 seed capital fund that has been set up for the event. There is no cost to apply, and it takes just a few minutes to complete. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to provide some basic information, including a summary of their business idea/product/service, the market they plan to serve, and advantages of their offering over competitive/alternative options.
SHERIDAN, WY
JCSD#1 Board Approves SCSD#3 Transportation Request

The Johnson County School Board has approved a request from Sheridan County School District #3 to continue operating a bus route in JCSD1 territory to pick up Buffalo-area students that attend Arvada-Clearmont School. During discussions by the board, JCSD1 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said that both districts in both communities have...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan County Employees Recognized by Commission

The Sheridan County Commission has recognized two employees this month for their many years of service to the county. Commission Chair Lonnie Wright made the announcement at the commission’s last meeting. Recognized was Tempe Rawlings for 15 years of service as administrative support in the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office....
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
WYDOT to present STIP To Buffalo and Johnson County

The Wyoming Department of Transportation District Four will be meeting with the City of Buffalo and the Johnson County Commission on Aug. 16, to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan. The presentation, like the one being held in Sheridan for city officials, will include information on local projects and discuss future project funding.
BUFFALO, WY
Buffalo Council OKs Grant Applications

The Buffalo City Council voted to approve three resolutions to apply to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Grant funding for projects within the city. The first project is for the replacement of the water distribution line and sewer line on Sunset Avenue...
BUFFALO, WY
Celebrate the Arts at the foot of the Bighorns

Artist meet-and-greets, dance classes, evening concerts – the fourth annual Celebrate the Arts is set to light up Sheridan County with four days of dynamic events from Aug. 25 – 28. Every summer, local arts organizations come together to present this three-day festival, which celebrates the visual, literary...
Museum at the Bighorns holds painting raffle

The Museum at the Bighorns has announced it will be selling raffle tickets for a Sam Iddings painting, “Cottonwood Shade,” starting Aug. 16 through the end of September. Tickets are $10 for one or $40 for five and must be purchased in-person at the museum. The more tickets a participant purchases, the better their chances to win the painting valued at $250.
Traffic Signal on Coffeen Avenue to Be Upgraded

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission recently awarded a $647,000 contract to Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc. of Sheridan to upgrade a traffic signal on Coffeen Avenue. Funds for the project came from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Work on the signal located at Coffeen Avenue and Lowell Street, which is a non-typical five-way intersection, will begin Monday, August 15. According to information from WYDOT, the intent of the project is to perform a complete upgrade of the traffic signal system, while also adjusting the timing and increasing detection capabilities of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Girls Golf Team Places First, Boys Second At 2022 Sheridan Invitational

Samantha Spielman placed first individually and the defending state champ Sheridan Girls golf team placed first at the Sheridan Invitational to start the 2022 fall season. Brock Owings placed first individually for the boys and the Sheridan boys golf team placed second, four strokes behind Kelly Walsh. The next scheduled...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Man Sentenced in District Court

A Sheridan man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. At a change of plea hearing on June 2, Jacob Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea agreement was rejected by District Court Judge Darci Phillips at a sentencing hearing on August 4, and Cousineau was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison for the felony charge, however, the court failed to sentence Cousineau for the misdemeanor charge.
SHERIDAN, WY

