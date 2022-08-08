ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coxsackie, NY

National Bank of Coxsackie Announces Jody Shaw Promotion

COXSACKIE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022--

The National Bank of Coxsackie announced today that Jody Shaw has been promoted to Vice President/Business Development Officer in the Capital Region market.

Shaw is a career banker and came to the National Bank of Coxsackie with more than 25 years’ experience at KeyBank, within multiple leadership and diverse roles throughout the Capital District. For the last four years, she has been the AVP Branch Manager and Business Development Officer in their Glenmont Branch.

“I look forward to working with companies in this changing economic environment.” Shaw commented, “I will continue to strategize and build with them to best attain their goals. By having a strong focus on Commercial Real Estate Lending, along with Residential and New Construction, I am eager to assist in the advancement of these local businesses.”

This promotion is timely as the National Bank of Coxsackie continues to look for opportunities to serve the Capital Region and surrounding areas. National Bank of Coxsackie CEO John A. Balli explains: “The potential for growth is outstanding. I look forward to continuing to work with such a strong team to help serve the Capital Region’s financial needs.”

Since 1852, The National Bank of Coxsackie has been the reliable hometown bank of choice. With eight locations ranging from Coxsackie to Glenmont, they are proud to service the Capital Region. They remain committed to providing clients with the same products and services as the larger banks, while delivering them with a personalized touch.

