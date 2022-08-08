Read full article on original website
Related
First Coast News
Foolio traffic stop was 'tool' for police to confiscate cell phones, officer testifies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer testifying in the criminal case against Jacksonville rapper Foolio said the originating traffic stop last April wasn’t about illegal tint, but a targeted effort to confiscate his cell phone. The revelation emerged at a Friday hearing in which attorneys for...
Fugitive Friday: Clay County sheriff attempts to find 21-year-old wanted for armed burglary
Braxton Henry, 21, is wanted for an armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with another “Fugitive Friday” release on their Facebook page. The suspect in question is 21-year-old Braxton James Henry.
Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report
A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
News4Jax.com
Reward increased, again: $15K now offered for information in case of murdered Baker County friends
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The reward being offered to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of anyone responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas has increased to $15,000. Crime Stoppers contacted the Baker...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Woman dead, another severely injured in Westside stabbing, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One woman is dead and another has severe injuries following a stabbing early Saturday morning in the Westside’s Jacksonville Heights South neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said they got a call around 3:20 a.m. from inside a unit at the Addison Landing...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey addresses community policing after sheriff debate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several times during the only televised sheriff’s debate on Wednesday night, the idea of community policing was brought up and addressed. Five candidates who hope to become the next sheriff of Jacksonville met together and answered the community’s questions about the biggest issues facing Jacksonville.
WCJB
Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
Gunfire erupts between several cars at busy Westside intersection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Passengers in several cars fired shots at each other before taking off in Jacksonville’s Westside on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are surprised nobody was killed or hurt in this shooting spree, but right now are working to identify both suspects and victims.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elderly woman accused of attempting to rob Westside Walmart made zero threats, witness says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Christensen wore a pink flowery top and did not say or do anything threatening while allegedly attempting to rob a bank Tuesday inside the Walmart on Normandy Boulevard, a witness told Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in an arrest report. Christensen allegedly gave a bank teller a...
New details as search continues for 2 missing men in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office still seeking the whereabouts of two missing men in unrelated cases. Deputies say one individual is Ogrious Tyrone Harris, a 40-year-old man who was last seen on W. King Street in front of Karr Doctor on July 31 or Aug. 1.
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
Nassau County parents concerned after video, pictures surface of students crowding school bus
YULEE, Fla. — School started this week for kids who attend Nassau County School District, but parents have concerns about the overcrowding of their child’s school bus. “The kids are in their care, and they should realize the bus is overcrowded and only allow that many kids," said Joni McDairmant who has a child dealing with overcrowded school buses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Lake City Police investigating shots fired
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating shots fired in the area. Officers went to the scene at Northeast Joe Coney Terrace at about 4 p.m. Thursday. Officers found several shell casings in the roadways and a bullet hole in the garage door of a home.
First Coast News
Driver in fiery, fatal crash is asking to get out of jail despite poor driving record
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What does it mean to be “a danger to the community?” It’s a question that will go before a Clay County judge who must decide whether to release a repeat traffic offender or keep him behind bars. On Monday, Circuit Judge Don Lester...
Lake City Police find missing, ‘endangered’ woman
LAKE CITY, Fla. — UPDATE 9:28 a.m.- Shayla Williams has been found safe. The police department thanks the community for its help in finding her. The Lake City Police Department has issued a missing person alert. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Shayla Elizabeth Williams went missing on...
Multiple traffic fatalities under investigation in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, Fl — Last night around 9:30 p.m. a woman was crossing New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue when an unknown vehicle struck her and drove away from the scene. The victim, an adult woman, died at the scene. As of right now JSO is not in contact with any witnesses from the scene.
JSO responding to reported shooting in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding in reference to person shot in the Arlington area Thursday night. Police say the incident happened in the 7100 Tynan Avenue sometime prior to 6:45 p.m. They are expected to give additional information shortly. You can watch the update here...
News4Jax.com
Man dead in crash on Rogero Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Rogero Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that at about 2:40 p.m., the pickup truck was heading southbound and the driver lost control, striking a utility pole and dumpster. The truck overturned.
72-year-old accused of trying to rob bank inside a Jacksonville Walmart appears in Duval court using walker
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, told a judge she'd only been in Jacksonville five days when she was arrested on charges of robbery at the Woodforest National Bank in a Walmart on Normandy Boulevard. Christensen appeared in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday using a walker. The...
WCJB
GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
Comments / 1