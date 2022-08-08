ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Zoey Fields

Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report

A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keystone Heights, FL
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
WCJB

Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Hidden Camera#Thief#Apple Air Tags#Bullock And
First Coast News

Nassau County parents concerned after video, pictures surface of students crowding school bus

YULEE, Fla. — School started this week for kids who attend Nassau County School District, but parents have concerns about the overcrowding of their child’s school bus. “The kids are in their care, and they should realize the bus is overcrowded and only allow that many kids," said Joni McDairmant who has a child dealing with overcrowded school buses.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

Lake City Police investigating shots fired

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating shots fired in the area. Officers went to the scene at Northeast Joe Coney Terrace at about 4 p.m. Thursday. Officers found several shell casings in the roadways and a bullet hole in the garage door of a home.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead in crash on Rogero Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Rogero Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that at about 2:40 p.m., the pickup truck was heading southbound and the driver lost control, striking a utility pole and dumpster. The truck overturned.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy