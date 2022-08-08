Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”
Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch
Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
SheKnows
Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1
This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Teresa Giudice’s wedding drama, Erika Jayne gets messy and more!
This week, housewives fans were shocked when Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty in her fraud case, just a week before the trial begins. Erika Jayne had to apologize to Garcelle Beauvais for cursing at her son on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Find out why Dina Manzo is not attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube!
Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial
Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
Real Housewife Teresa Giudice Just Got Married, And The Memes Are Top Notch
"People make fun of Jersey girls, but I think they're just jealous." —Teresa Giudice
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion
The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
America's Got Talent Country Singer Drake Milligan Explains Why He Didn't Decide To Quit After The Auditions
Simon Cowell wanted to know why country singer Drake Milligan didn't quit AGT, and Milligan has the answer!
NFL・
Stars Who Skipped Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ Wedding: Melissa Gorga, Andy Cohen and More
No shows. Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas had a huge wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 6, but some familiar faces weren't seen in the crowd. “I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. … We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” the bride, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly in […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Rock Believes Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Over Being Emasculated About Tupac
Although Chris Rock hasn't spoken openly about being slapped by Will Smith, his brother Tony Rock has been getting a few things off of his chest. The world watched the infamous Academy Awards moments that divided the comedic friends on a global stage, and while Smith has been keeping himself away from the spotlight, Chris Rock is back to business doing comedy shows. His brother Tony has joked about the incident during stand-up gigs of his own and he's also expressed the Rock family's anger with the embarrassing moment.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...
Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
‘American Idol’ Winner Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Return to Social Media After Arrest: VIDEO
American Idol alum Laine Hardy is nearly unrecognizable to his fans as he returns to social media to premiere a new song titled Party I Can Play. In this recent Instagram post, the American Idol star gives us a glimpse of his new look, after a three-month hiatus from the platform.
