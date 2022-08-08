ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
SheKnows

Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1

This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
Us Weekly

Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Page Six

Teresa Giudice’s wedding drama, Erika Jayne gets messy and more!

This week, housewives fans were shocked when Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty in her fraud case, just a week before the trial begins. Erika Jayne had to apologize to Garcelle Beauvais for cursing at her son on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Find out why Dina Manzo is not attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding. All of this and more juicy gossip on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube!
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
