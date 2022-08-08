Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO