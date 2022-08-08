ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WSBS

Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.

With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Police recover body in Boston Harbor

Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
BOSTON, MA
momswhothink.com

8 Day Trips from Boston

BOSTON, MA
worldatlas.com

7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer

Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Boston to Myrtle Beach

Whether you're craving a whirlwind of historic buildings and cultural hot spots, or a scenic and peaceful drive by the amazing coast, the road trip from Boston to Myrtle Beach has you covered. So, buckle up and get ready for an epic adventure in several amazing states!. The 900-mile road...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley is back to being a dry town

After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
WELLESLEY, MA
whdh.com

Sisters’ heroic actions midflight save woman

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts siblings sprang into action to save a passenger’s life on a flight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
WAYLAND, MA
WMUR.com

Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look

QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Robb Report

This $13 Million Massachusetts Equestrian Estate Has Room for All Your Horses—and Your Mustangs

Calling all horse enthusiasts.   A sprawling equestrian estate in Milton, Mass. is up for grabs for $12.95 million. Nestled amid the picturesque Blue Hills Reservation, the idyllic abode has private access to more than 7,000 acres of conversation land—ideal for hitting the trails on foot, or, should you prefer, atop a horse. The gated property features a five-bedroom main home, an 1,800-square-foot carriage house, multiple stalls and an exercise pen. In addition to an exclusive entrance to nearby parks, the estate spans an impressive 8.2 acres and offers an underground eight to 16-car garage. Needless to say, there’s plenty...
MILTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Castle Island Seagull Attack has a Happy Ending.

We’ve seen them out Castle Island, loitering near Sullivan’s, looking for the right moment to strike. Seagulls aka brazen street toughs with wings. Earlier this week, one West Roxbury resident had a run in with a massive 10-pound seagull who literally dive bombed the retired plumber for his hot dog. Bill Downey, 86, was lucky that Park Ranger John Dicicco was close by.
BOSTON, MA
