This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Two planes collide on runway at Logan Airport
BOSTON — Authorities responded to Logan Airport Friday night after they say two airplanes collided on the tarmac at a low rate of speed. A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesperson said two Delta aircrafts struck each other while both were at gates. One airplane pushed back slowly from its gate and struck another Delta aircraft’s wing, according to transportation officials.
Police recover body in Boston Harbor
Boston police recovered the body on Friday near Fan Pier in the Seaport District. Boston police on Friday recovered a person’s body in the Boston Harbor. The body was found alongside Waterside Avenue near Fan Pier in the Seaport District around 8:16 a.m., according to the Globe. Investigators did...
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
WCVB
Delta plane collides with another plane while taxiing at Boston Logan Airport
BOSTON — A Delta airplane bound for Los Angeles from Boston's Logan Airport struck the wing of another aircraft while taxiing from the gate Friday evening. A passenger on board Delta Flight 458 posted photos to social media of the damage to the winglet of the Delta Boeing 757 aircraft.
worldatlas.com
7 Best Cape Cod Towns To Visit This Summer
Every summer, visitors from across the world find their way to this New England gateway, Cape Cod. And that's for a good reason; nowhere else has similar miles of white-sand beach adjacent to natural reserves gushing with life. Pivotal historic moments played out in the Cape that guests are privileged to emulate by walking in the footsteps of iconic 17th-century figures. In fact, Cape Cod is the first place that pilgrims in 1620 saw and anchored on! Do yourself a favor and walk a mile in the shoes of the Americans who started it all.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Boston to Myrtle Beach
Whether you're craving a whirlwind of historic buildings and cultural hot spots, or a scenic and peaceful drive by the amazing coast, the road trip from Boston to Myrtle Beach has you covered. So, buckle up and get ready for an epic adventure in several amazing states!. The 900-mile road...
WBUR
Boston-area commuter rail trips 'effectively free' during month-long Orange Line shutdown
MBTA commuter rail trips throughout Boston — and as far out as Lynn, Reading and Weymouth — are about to essentially become free for a month, thanks to the upcoming 30-day closure of the entire Orange Line for long-deferred repairs. As an alternative during the disruptive shutdown, T...
nbcboston.com
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
whdh.com
Sisters’ heroic actions midflight save woman
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts siblings sprang into action to save a passenger’s life on a flight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
WMUR.com
Original Dunkin’ location in New England opens with new look
QUINCY, Mass. — The Dunkin’ restaurant that started them all is back open with a brand-new look. The location in Quincy, Massachusetts, just underwent a remodel. The store did keep some classic elements, like its counter seating. One employee who has worked at the location for more than...
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
Accent of the Boston Brahmins , the historical nobility of the Boston region
Accent of the Boston Brahmins, the historical nobility of the Boston region. “And this is good old Boston, The home of the bean and the cod, Where the Lowells speak only to Cabots, And the Cabots speak only to God”
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
nerej.com
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
This $13 Million Massachusetts Equestrian Estate Has Room for All Your Horses—and Your Mustangs
Calling all horse enthusiasts. A sprawling equestrian estate in Milton, Mass. is up for grabs for $12.95 million. Nestled amid the picturesque Blue Hills Reservation, the idyllic abode has private access to more than 7,000 acres of conversation land—ideal for hitting the trails on foot, or, should you prefer, atop a horse. The gated property features a five-bedroom main home, an 1,800-square-foot carriage house, multiple stalls and an exercise pen. In addition to an exclusive entrance to nearby parks, the estate spans an impressive 8.2 acres and offers an underground eight to 16-car garage. Needless to say, there’s plenty...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
Castle Island Seagull Attack has a Happy Ending.
We’ve seen them out Castle Island, loitering near Sullivan’s, looking for the right moment to strike. Seagulls aka brazen street toughs with wings. Earlier this week, one West Roxbury resident had a run in with a massive 10-pound seagull who literally dive bombed the retired plumber for his hot dog. Bill Downey, 86, was lucky that Park Ranger John Dicicco was close by.
North End outdoor dining — with its new fees — is nearing its end. Where did the money go?
“There’s two things: You sold your soul to the devil, and you made a little extra money. But it was a lot of work and fighting and fees for what was, in my opinion, a slow summer.”. The beginning of outdoor dining this year in North End was marked...
Fox News
