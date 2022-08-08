ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blank Foundation names two new members of its executive team

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has made two key additions to its management team. Wendy Feliz has been named managing director of the Democracy focus area as well as the Foundation’s public policy advisor. Diana Champ Davis has been named the Foundation’s managing director of finance and grants management.
Decatur Goodwill to host third annual National Thrift Shop Day Fashion Show

Between targeted ads, quick-buy options and same-day shipping, it’s increasingly easy to purchase on a whim. But with textiles as the fourth-most discarded material in landfills, according to the EPA, folks should think twice before buying something new. National Thrift Shop Day is Aug. 17, encouraging folks to reduce...
