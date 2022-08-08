Read full article on original website
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A secret has been kept in Southeast Minnesota but it is now out! Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron, Minnesota have a few new babies. Here's the even better news - they are ready to meet you!. Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota. I know...
Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale
Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
You See: Vendors For Dogs Today At Rochester’s Thursdays Downtown
When's the last time you took your dog shopping? No, not to watch YOU shopping, but to shop WITH you? Never? Well, today's the perfect day to start with these cool vendors that have gone to the dogs at Thursday's Downtown in Rochester, Minnesota. Everyone's Excited About Tonight's Thursday's Downtown...
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
Titan Proposal Recommended For Seneca Site in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A proposal submitted by Titan Development has been given the top ranking among the four development proposals submitted to Olmsted County for the former Seneca Food site. Next week, the Olmsted County Board will be asked to enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with...
Rochester Wins Nearly $20 million Grant For New Downtown Bridge
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has been informed that it has been awarded a nearly $20 million grant to help finance the 6th Street Southeast bridge project. The funding is from the US Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. A...
SEE: How To Become Rochester Firefighter – 7 Days of Training Free
Did you know the Rochester Fire Department (FFD) has a High School Firefighting Program? It's #TRUE. And they're looking for students to join up right now. We are actively recruiting next year’s juniors and seniors for the 2022-2023 school year who are interested in participating. Schools included are Rochester, Pine Island, Stewartville, Dover-Eyota, and Byron.
Elton Hills Bridge to Partially Reopen This Evening
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The day has finally come; the Elton Hills Drive Bridge in Northwest Rochester will be partially opened to traffic later today. The City of Rochester today issued a news release announcing the contractors working on the bridge replacement project will open one lane in each direction over the new bridge this evening. The outside lanes on the four-lane bridge and the pedestrian facilities will remain closed. The announcement indicates they are expected to reopen during the week of August 22.
Four Vehicle Crash in NE Rochester Sends Two to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders had to extricate two people following a four-vehicle crash in northeast Rochester this morning. A Rochester police spokesperson says officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Broadway Ave. North and 37th St. Northeast around 9:30 a.m. The individuals were extricated from a van and were taken to a hospital for observation.
Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign in Winona County Crash
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sargent Minnesota woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in stuck a road sign near Lewiston Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 37-year-old Ashley Larson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stephen Klopp of Winona. The report says the vehicle was eastbound on interstate 90 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch on the right side and struck a metal traffic sign east of the Lewiston exit around 7:30 a.m.
Former CDC Director Joins Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees. It was announced today that Dr. Julie Louise Gerberding and Dr. Martine Rothblatt were elected to the Board of Trustees at its quarterly meeting today. They will join the 31-member panel of public representatives and Mayo Clinic physicians and administrators in overseeing Mayo Clinic operations on November 10th.
Rochester Police ID Suspects Connected to Drug Search at Motel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identities of the seven suspects connected to a drug-related raid at a motel Wednesday. Officers executed a search warrant at Rochester's Motel 6 after determining there was a risk of juveniles overdosing on fentanyl and other drugs. A Police spokesperson said their investigation uncovered possible drug sales were taking place at the motel. Officers obtained the warrant to search five rooms.
Mall of America Shooting Suspects Arrested
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The two men suspected of being involved in a shooting at the Mall of America last week have been arrested. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Thursday 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were apprehended in Chicago Thursday afternoon. Hodges says May and Lark were extradited back to Minnesota.
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
Catalytic Converter Thefts Cost Stewartville Business Over $25,000
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville business is out an estimated $25,509 after it was reportedly hit by catalytic converter thefts for a second time. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to business on the report of catalytic converters stolen off of seven vehicles shortly before 11:00 Tuesday morning. Schueller says the size of the vehicles that had the car part ripped off makes the theft more costly than regular catalytic converter thefts. The business is equipped with security cameras. Schueller says the estimated loss does not include labor costs.
(UPDATE) Teenage Victim of Crash in Goodhue County Identified
Wanamingo, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenager was killed in a semi-involved crash in Goodhue County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rachel Lynn Nesseth of Zumbrota was traveling south on County 1 Blvd while a semi was traveling west on Highway 60 in Wanamingo Township. The vehicles collided at the intersection just after 8:45 a.m.
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Concerns Over Possible Juvenile Overdoses Prompted Rochester Raid
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are indicating that the raid connected yesterday at the Motel 6 in northwest Rochester was executed because of the threat of potential drug overdoses in the community. A statement issued this afternoon indicates a search of five rooms at the motel resulted in...
Suspect in Fatal Albert Lea Area Shooting Arrested
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man suspected of shooting and killing a 45-year-old Albert Lea man has been arrested. A news release from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Ben Moreno was apprehended around 1 a.m. Thursday without incident. Officials received information that Moreno was possibly hiding at a residence in rural Forrest City, Iowa. Freeborn County investigators coordinated with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, which made the arrest, the release says.
