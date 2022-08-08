ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale

Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Rochester, MN
Business
Rochester, MN
Real Estate
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pee#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Rochester Home#Hiway#Mayo High School#Mayo Clinic#St Marys Campus#Noaa
Quick Country 96.5

Elton Hills Bridge to Partially Reopen This Evening

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The day has finally come; the Elton Hills Drive Bridge in Northwest Rochester will be partially opened to traffic later today. The City of Rochester today issued a news release announcing the contractors working on the bridge replacement project will open one lane in each direction over the new bridge this evening. The outside lanes on the four-lane bridge and the pedestrian facilities will remain closed. The announcement indicates they are expected to reopen during the week of August 22.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Four Vehicle Crash in NE Rochester Sends Two to Hospital

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders had to extricate two people following a four-vehicle crash in northeast Rochester this morning. A Rochester police spokesperson says officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Broadway Ave. North and 37th St. Northeast around 9:30 a.m. The individuals were extricated from a van and were taken to a hospital for observation.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign in Winona County Crash

Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sargent Minnesota woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in stuck a road sign near Lewiston Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 37-year-old Ashley Larson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stephen Klopp of Winona. The report says the vehicle was eastbound on interstate 90 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch on the right side and struck a metal traffic sign east of the Lewiston exit around 7:30 a.m.
LEWISTON, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Former CDC Director Joins Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees. It was announced today that Dr. Julie Louise Gerberding and Dr. Martine Rothblatt were elected to the Board of Trustees at its quarterly meeting today. They will join the 31-member panel of public representatives and Mayo Clinic physicians and administrators in overseeing Mayo Clinic operations on November 10th.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Google
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Police ID Suspects Connected to Drug Search at Motel

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identities of the seven suspects connected to a drug-related raid at a motel Wednesday. Officers executed a search warrant at Rochester's Motel 6 after determining there was a risk of juveniles overdosing on fentanyl and other drugs. A Police spokesperson said their investigation uncovered possible drug sales were taking place at the motel. Officers obtained the warrant to search five rooms.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Mall of America Shooting Suspects Arrested

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The two men suspected of being involved in a shooting at the Mall of America last week have been arrested. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Thursday 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were apprehended in Chicago Thursday afternoon. Hodges says May and Lark were extradited back to Minnesota.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Catalytic Converter Thefts Cost Stewartville Business Over $25,000

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville business is out an estimated $25,509 after it was reportedly hit by catalytic converter thefts for a second time. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to business on the report of catalytic converters stolen off of seven vehicles shortly before 11:00 Tuesday morning. Schueller says the size of the vehicles that had the car part ripped off makes the theft more costly than regular catalytic converter thefts. The business is equipped with security cameras. Schueller says the estimated loss does not include labor costs.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

(UPDATE) Teenage Victim of Crash in Goodhue County Identified

Wanamingo, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenager was killed in a semi-involved crash in Goodhue County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rachel Lynn Nesseth of Zumbrota was traveling south on County 1 Blvd while a semi was traveling west on Highway 60 in Wanamingo Township. The vehicles collided at the intersection just after 8:45 a.m.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Suspect in Fatal Albert Lea Area Shooting Arrested

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man suspected of shooting and killing a 45-year-old Albert Lea man has been arrested. A news release from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Ben Moreno was apprehended around 1 a.m. Thursday without incident. Officials received information that Moreno was possibly hiding at a residence in rural Forrest City, Iowa. Freeborn County investigators coordinated with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, which made the arrest, the release says.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy