Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
fox17.com
Nashvillians line up to adopt first batch of rescued beagles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Before the Nashville Humane Association even opened their doors Thursday morning, there was already a long line of people waiting outside—they were eager to meet some of the rescued beagles brought to the shelter this week. Late Tuesday night, the shelter in West Nashville...
fox17.com
Singer-Songwriter Amy Grant postpones tour dates to recover after Nashville bike accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Singer-songwriter Amy Grant has postponed her fall tour dates to recover from injuries sustained during a Nashville bike accident according to her management team. Grant was initially hospitalized following the July 27 accident which took place while she was biking with a friend in the city. Now, her management...
fox17.com
GT America Driver advocates for dogs in need at Music City Grand Prix race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — GT America Driver who attended Music City's Grand Prix Robb Holland helped raise $2,000 for the Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue. Holland’s goal over the Grand Prix race weekend was to raise awareness about this rescue and the need for adoptions and volunteers. In addition,...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro City Council approves amphitheater project with Bourbon Bros. and Boot Barn
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a finalized development agreement with Notes Live INC for a new live entertainment campus at the southeast corner of Medical Center Pkwy and Gateway Blvd. The agreement included Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, Boot Barn Hall, and Sunset Colosseum on the Stones River.
fox17.com
Metro reveals Neighborhood Improvement Tracker to see what city projects are underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro unveiled a new way Nashvillians can see what projects are underway and how long it will take to finish them. Currently, Metro has 800 active projects with more than $3 billion worth of work underway. The project include renovations to school and roadway repairs.
fox17.com
Former VP of cancer research organization sentenced to 4 years for embezzlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The former vice president of a national cancer research organization has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for allegedly embezzling more than $3.7 million from the T.J. Martell Foundation. Melissa Goodwin, of Nashville, is charged with wire fraud and pleaded guilty back in...
fox17.com
Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
fox17.com
TN School Bond Authority voted, approved TSU housing leases with hotels, residences halls
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee State University’s (TSU) move in day for returning students is Friday, August 19. Just about a week away, some students will have to live in hotels off campus instead of in dorms on-campus. TSU leaders told FOX 17 News previously that this housing...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro files lawsuit against Middle Point Landfill for multiple contaminations
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a press conference Wednesday, Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland announced the city will be filing a federal lawsuit taking action against the owners and operators of Middle Point Landfill for alleging multiple contaminations of the toxic chemical PFAS and leachate in Rutherford County including rivers, ground water and recreational areas.
fox17.com
Judds asks court to seal report of death investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed a court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family filed the petition in Williamson County Chancery Court, saying the records contain video and audio interviews with relatives...
fox17.com
Fugitive wanted for murder wounded, captured in Nashville shootout with U.S. Marshals
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect wanted for murder by U.S. Marshals was wounded and captured in a shooting that occurred at a Nashville apartment complex Friday morning. Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) say the shooting happened early Friday morning on University Court at Tony Sudekum Apartment complex in Nashville.
fox17.com
Overturned semi carrying frozen chicken closes I-40 Westbound overnight in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported an overturned tractor trailer caused the shutdown of I-40 Westbound late Wednesday night. The accident was reported at 10:20 p.m. at mile marker 211.2. All Westbound lanes and the left shoulder were blocked. TDOT estimates that the freeway will re-open about 6 a.m. on Thursday.
fox17.com
Dunkin's fan favorites return in fall line-up: 'Pumpkin at Dunkin'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular coffee and baked-good purveyor Dunkin's has announced that their pumpkin laden fall line-up will officially launch on August 17 with the return of many of their popular seasonal items for a limited time. The company says that their Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew,...
fox17.com
Nashville man sentenced to federal prison in 2018 Music City Pawn trio robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man who was convicted last summer in the 2018 Music City Pawn robbery was sentenced Wednesday morning to more than 17 years in federal prison. The suspect, 32-year-old Herbert Marsh and two others stole 11 firearms and nearly $8,000 in cash in the...
fox17.com
MNPD investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Lafayette Street
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police are investigating a accident involving a pedestrian on Lafayette Street. The accident took place early on Friday morning and left one person critically hurt. FOX 17 News is on scene working to find out more.
fox17.com
Nashville all-girls private school to accept students identifying as female
A prominent Nashville all-girls school has announced they will accept students who identify as female. Harpeth Hall is a private college-preparatory school in Nashville boasting such alumni as Reese Witherspoon. This week, the school sent an email to parents stating changes in how the school approaches diversity and gender inclusion.
fox17.com
Elderly driver hurt after truck falls from Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 73-year-old woman was hurt Wednesday morning after the pickup truck she was driving fell from the parking garage of Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Metro Nashville Police say the woman was parked on the 4th floor of the parking garage on 21st Avenue South when...
fox17.com
Lebanon High School experiencing HVAC control panel problems likely due to storms Tuesday
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Lebanon High School experienced heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) control panel issues Wednesday which is believed to be caused by lightning that occurred Tuesday evening. Not all parts of the building are affected, but some classrooms at the mid and upper levels are experiencing...
fox17.com
Franklin Police Department Chief seeking recruits with 'heart and courage'
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Earlier this week city leaders in Franklin held a meeting to talk about safety in the city. Franklin's police chief talked about the need to hire not just more officers but the right kind of officers. She talked about some of the things she's looking for in a recruit. She talked about not only the number of officers but the right kind of recruits.
fox17.com
Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
