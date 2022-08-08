ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Nashvillians line up to adopt first batch of rescued beagles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Before the Nashville Humane Association even opened their doors Thursday morning, there was already a long line of people waiting outside—they were eager to meet some of the rescued beagles brought to the shelter this week. Late Tuesday night, the shelter in West Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Dickson, TN
Nashville, TN
Rutherford, TN
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Murfreesboro files lawsuit against Middle Point Landfill for multiple contaminations

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a press conference Wednesday, Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland announced the city will be filing a federal lawsuit taking action against the owners and operators of Middle Point Landfill for alleging multiple contaminations of the toxic chemical PFAS and leachate in Rutherford County including rivers, ground water and recreational areas.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Judds asks court to seal report of death investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed a court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family filed the petition in Williamson County Chancery Court, saying the records contain video and audio interviews with relatives...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Overturned semi carrying frozen chicken closes I-40 Westbound overnight in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported an overturned tractor trailer caused the shutdown of I-40 Westbound late Wednesday night. The accident was reported at 10:20 p.m. at mile marker 211.2. All Westbound lanes and the left shoulder were blocked. TDOT estimates that the freeway will re-open about 6 a.m. on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Dunkin's fan favorites return in fall line-up: 'Pumpkin at Dunkin'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The popular coffee and baked-good purveyor Dunkin's has announced that their pumpkin laden fall line-up will officially launch on August 17 with the return of many of their popular seasonal items for a limited time. The company says that their Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville all-girls private school to accept students identifying as female

A prominent Nashville all-girls school has announced they will accept students who identify as female. Harpeth Hall is a private college-preparatory school in Nashville boasting such alumni as Reese Witherspoon. This week, the school sent an email to parents stating changes in how the school approaches diversity and gender inclusion.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Franklin Police Department Chief seeking recruits with 'heart and courage'

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Earlier this week city leaders in Franklin held a meeting to talk about safety in the city. Franklin's police chief talked about the need to hire not just more officers but the right kind of officers. She talked about some of the things she's looking for in a recruit. She talked about not only the number of officers but the right kind of recruits.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
MURFREESBORO, TN

