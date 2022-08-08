ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

Top 10 players from 2012 NFL Draft class: Russell Wilson ranks No. 2

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Two notable stars from the 2012 NFL Draft class will be revealed in Episode 4 (Nos. 70-61). With that in mind, NFL Network analyst Marc Ross provides his ranking of the top 10 players from that year's crop of rookies, taking into account everything that's happened between that year's draft and today.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London hauled in a nice 24-yard reception on the first drive of his first NFL preseason game Friday night against the Detroit Lions, but unfortunately that spelled the end to his evening. London sustained a minor knee injury and is OK, NFL Network's Bridget Condon...
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

Move the Sticks: Evaluating offensive linemen; Sean McVay, Dan Campbell as leaders

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky being named Pittsburgh's starting QB for the team's preseason opener. Then, the pair does a deep dive into the offensive line position and specifically, how teams can get great value in the draft by going with a consistent offensive lineman. To wrap up the show, the duo looks at the leadership traits of Rams head coach Sean McVay and Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL
NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Week 1 deadline on contract talks

Lamar Jackson wants his contract situation settled before the Baltimore Ravens open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. The former AP NFL Most Valuable Player was asked Saturday if negotiations had a hard deadline. "Yeah, we coming up to it. It's coming up. Season's coming...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

PHILADELPHIA -- Two years after a pair of former players sued the NFL over the treatment of Black retirees in the league's $1 billion concussion settlement, hundreds of men whose medical tests were rescored to eliminate race bias now qualify for awards. The newly approved payouts, announced in a report...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Ian Rapoport
NFL

Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'

Julio Jones joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just over two weeks ago and is getting up to speed on the new offense. "Everything's coming to me," Jones said Thursday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Jets#Chiefs#Nfl Network#American Football#Cmc#Christian#The New York Giants
NFL

Bears WR N'Keal Harry undergoes surgery, expected to be out eight weeks

N'Keal Harry's fresh start in Chicago is on pause following an ankle injury. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain, per a source informed of the procedure. The surgery is expected to knock Harry out for around...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL

Bill Belichick on splitting play-calling duties in preseason opener: 'We're going through a process'

The ongoing quest to uncover who will be calling offensive plays for the New England Patriots got no closer to a firm answer after the Patriots' first preseason game. Bill Belichick split play-calling duties between senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Joe Judge in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants. Patricia called plays when Brian Hoyer was under center for the first two series. Then Judge took over when rookie Bailey Zappe entered the game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy