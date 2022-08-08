Read full article on original website
Steelers Rookie QB Pickett Dazzles in Preseason Debut
The first-round pick impressed en route to orchestrating a game-winning TD drive against the Seahawks on Saturday night.
Tomlin raves QBs, tough RB love, O-line needs work after opener
The thoughts of Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin after the preseason opener including the quarterbacks, tough words for the rookie TB and the offensive line
NFL
Top 10 players from 2012 NFL Draft class: Russell Wilson ranks No. 2
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Two notable stars from the 2012 NFL Draft class will be revealed in Episode 4 (Nos. 70-61). With that in mind, NFL Network analyst Marc Ross provides his ranking of the top 10 players from that year's crop of rookies, taking into account everything that's happened between that year's draft and today.
NFL
Adam Shaheen trade to Texans off following failed physical; TE returns to Dolphins
Tight end Adam Shaheen, who had been traded to the Houston Texans earlier this week, failed his physical in Houston and will be returned to the Miami Dolphins. Despite not missing any time in Miami's training camp, Shaheen's failed physical reportedly was flagged by his knee, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Thursday.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London hauled in a nice 24-yard reception on the first drive of his first NFL preseason game Friday night against the Detroit Lions, but unfortunately that spelled the end to his evening. London sustained a minor knee injury and is OK, NFL Network's Bridget Condon...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Evaluating offensive linemen; Sean McVay, Dan Campbell as leaders
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky being named Pittsburgh's starting QB for the team's preseason opener. Then, the pair does a deep dive into the offensive line position and specifically, how teams can get great value in the draft by going with a consistent offensive lineman. To wrap up the show, the duo looks at the leadership traits of Rams head coach Sean McVay and Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Week 1 deadline on contract talks
Lamar Jackson wants his contract situation settled before the Baltimore Ravens open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. The former AP NFL Most Valuable Player was asked Saturday if negotiations had a hard deadline. "Yeah, we coming up to it. It's coming up. Season's coming...
NFL
More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests
PHILADELPHIA -- Two years after a pair of former players sued the NFL over the treatment of Black retirees in the league's $1 billion concussion settlement, hundreds of men whose medical tests were rescored to eliminate race bias now qualify for awards. The newly approved payouts, announced in a report...
NFL
Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'
Julio Jones joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just over two weeks ago and is getting up to speed on the new offense. "Everything's coming to me," Jones said Thursday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."
NFL
Giants' Daboll coming 'full circle,' kicking off preseason vs. Pats team that started his NFL career
In his first preseason game as head coach of the New York Giants, Brian Daboll is heading back to where his NFL journey began: Foxborough. Daboll jumpstarted his pro coaching career in 2000 as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots. His journey comes full circle tonight as he'll lead the Giants against the Pats. The symmetry isn't lost on Daboll.
NFL
Matt Rhule not worrying about Christian McCaffrey's injury history: Panthers are thinking 'attack'
Christian McCaffrey missed 23 of the Carolina Panthers' past 33 games due to injury. But fear of another season derailed won't stop coach Matt Rhule from saddling up his top back. "I'm not spending my time worrying about, 'hey, will Christian get hurt?'" Rhule said Wednesday, via the Associated Press....
NFL
Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in preseason opener; will undergo MRI on Saturday
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury and will await an MRI on Saturday to determine its severity. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after his team's 24-21 win he had no update. "We're going to wait on the...
NFL
Bears WR N'Keal Harry undergoes surgery, expected to be out eight weeks
N'Keal Harry's fresh start in Chicago is on pause following an ankle injury. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain, per a source informed of the procedure. The surgery is expected to knock Harry out for around...
NFL
Bill Belichick on splitting play-calling duties in preseason opener: 'We're going through a process'
The ongoing quest to uncover who will be calling offensive plays for the New England Patriots got no closer to a firm answer after the Patriots' first preseason game. Bill Belichick split play-calling duties between senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Joe Judge in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants. Patricia called plays when Brian Hoyer was under center for the first two series. Then Judge took over when rookie Bailey Zappe entered the game.
