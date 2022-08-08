ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 65

JayBird NJ
4d ago

American government asks its citizens to fight its wars, it asks us to fight for freedoms, but when we get home America takes away all the freedoms that we fought for.

Reply(1)
16
SW, from Wildwood NJ
4d ago

no big deal,.. just ask Hunter, you can just call the secret service when your sister in law dumps it at a grocery store.

Reply(2)
23
lifeisanenigma....?
4d ago

this is one of the reasons why they're trying to push for people who smoke marijuana to go get your marijuana card but in doing that you will no longer be able to purchase a handgun. and anyone who already owns a handgun if they get the marijuana card will not be able to re-register it or renew their license. this is a trick. don't fall for it. they're trying the incentive of get your marijuana card and you won't have to pay taxes on your purchase. again this is a trick do not fall for it if you ever intend to purchase a handgun or if you already are a legal owner of one

Reply
4
Related
New Jersey 101.5

This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state

A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
POLITICS
NJ.com

Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
insidernj.com

The New Jersey Judiciary Responds

In light of a recent letter from a citizen who served as the foreperson for a Monmouth County Grand Jury, the New Jersey Judiciary would like to make clear its policy for the swearing-in of prospective jurors. When jurors take an oath of allegiance and affirm that they will support...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Guns#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Legalization#Supreme Court
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Bill Would Increase Law Enforcement At Schools

New Jersey state Senator Senator Vince Polistina (R-Egg Harbor) introduced legislation this week that would allow County Sheriffs to hire and place Class III officers in schools to assist with security. “As our children prepare to return to the classroom, parents shouldn’t be losing sleep with concerns about the safety...
EDUCATION
New Jersey 101.5

NJ residents warned about a surge of fake urgent notifications

New Jersey cybersecurity officials have issued a warning about a sudden uptick in fraudulent urgent account email notifications being sent to Garden State residents. According to Krista Valenzuela, a cyber threat intelligence analyst with the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, the notifications appear like they are coming from a known entity, like Microsoft, Google or Amazon, complete with what is called “display name spoofing” logos and other types of trademark characteristics that make them look authentic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think

One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy