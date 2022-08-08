ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Tim Crowley steps away from Elmira College hockey

By Andy Malnoske
 4 days ago

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The longest running Elmira College women’s hockey coach is no more.

Tim Crowley, who was the head coach for national power Soaring Eagles since 2017, is stepping down from the program. The Elmira College athletic department made the announcement official on Monday.

Crowley leaves as the school’s all-time wins leader with a 123-21-10 overall record. Elmira was (25-4-1) last year and made the NCAA Frozen Four in Division III.

EC earned five NCAA Tournament appearances along with four-straight UCHC postseason championships and one NEHC postseason title under Crowley.

Crowley, who was named the head coach after an interim season in 2016-17, helped the Soaring Eagles to an NCAA runner-up finish in 2018. That career change came after serving as an assistant coach for four years in the Elmira College men’s hockey program.

Elmira College will undergo a national search for its next head coach.

